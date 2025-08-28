ASUU Rejects Federal Government’s Loan Plan For University Lecturers

The University of Jos branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has dismissed the Federal Government’s newly introduced loan programme for lecturers and other tertiary institution employees.

At a press briefing in Jos on Tuesday, Prof. Jurbe Molwus, chairman of the ASUU chapter, criticized the initiative known as the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund, which was unveiled about two weeks ago.

According to the government, the scheme is designed to enhance welfare and professional growth among both academic and non-academic staff in Nigeria’s higher institutions. Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the programme as a direct response to the financial challenges facing the workforce in universities and polytechnics.

However, Molwus rejected the proposal, labelling it a “poisoned chalice” and a “trap.” He insisted that rather than offering loan packages, the Federal Government should fulfill the long-standing 2009 agreement with the union.

“Our members already have access to loans, and many are overwhelmed with debt. What we require is the signing of our renegotiated agreement so that our wages can meet living costs without depending on cooperative loans,” he said.

On the ongoing peaceful protests by ASUU members across Nigerian campuses, Molwus explained that the demonstrations are meant to urge the government to address unresolved issues affecting the education sector.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to personally meet with ASUU leadership, stressing that direct dialogue would help avert potential disruptions to academic calendars in universities nationwide.