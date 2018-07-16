ASI, Market Capitalization Slip over Weak Investors’ Confidence

Economic uncertainties and slowdown of market activities have continued to weaken investors’ appetite for equities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as the All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated further by 0.6%. Specifically, at the close of transactions last week, the market capitalistaion, which stood at N13.637 trillion when the market reopened for transactions on July 9, lost N94 billion or 0.6 per cent, to close at N13.545 trillion at the weekend. Also, the ASI depreciated by 255.16 points from 37,647.93 to 37,392.77.

Furthermore, turnover of 1.219 billion shares worth N17.333 billion were recorded in in 17,362 deals by investors on the floor of the Exchange lower than 1.842 billion shares valued at N16.594 billion that changed hands in 18,941 deals during the preceding week. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE oil/gas and the NSE Lotus II Indices that appreciated by 0.71 per cent and 0.37 per cent respectively. Analysts attributed the downturn to the impact of 2019 elections and ongoing security challenges that have bedeviled the nation’s political space. For instance, the Chief Reseatch Officer of Investdata Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omodion, said: “The unfolding events regarding weekend’s Ekiti State governorship election confirm the fears among investors and analyst.

“For many, happenings around the July 14, 2018, election continue to feed the polity with unnecessary wrong signals that none of the regulators or government is doing much to play down, ahead of general election in 2019. “We expect a slowdown in the decline that leads to reversal soon as Q2 earnings season kicks off any moment from now, since equities remain undervalued with higher yields. Investors should review their position in line with their investment goals and act as events unfolds in the global and domestic environment.

“However, we would like to reiterate our advice that investors should go for equities with intrinsic value, especially during this season were Q2 interim dividend payment are expected in the market arena very soon.” Analyst at Codros Capital Limited said the continued selloffs and the absence of a near term one-off positive catalyst dampen the outlook for equities in the short-to-medium term, adding that strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals remain supportive of gains in the long term.

Vetiva Research Limited said: ”With market sentiments staying negative after a week of bearish trading, we expect the tepid sentiments to filter into the market at week’s opening.” Further breakdown of last week’s trading showed that the financial services Industry led the activity chart with 842.823 million shares valued at N9.587 billion, traded in 9,231 deals; thus contributing 69.15 per cent to the total equity turnover volume. The consumer goods industry followed with 113.667 million shares worth N4.657 billion in 3,120 deals, while the services industry ranked third with a turnover of 105.623 million shares worth N519.813 million in 593 deals. Trading in the top three equities- Access Bank Plc, Zenith International Bank Plc and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc accounted for 497.482 million shares worth N6.619 billion in 2,251 deals, contributing 40.82 per cent to the total equity turnover volume.

Also traded during the week were 79,304 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N1.491 million and executed in 18 deals, compared with 25,220 units valued at N454,438.90 that were transacted last week in four deals. A total of 13,517 units of Federal Government valued at N14.899 million was traded this week in 30 deals, compared with a total of 2,359 units valued at N2.188 million transacted last week in 24 deals.