Arsenal Battles Manchester United at Emirates in 4th Round of the FA Cup

Manchester United will visit Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup at The Emirates Stadium after Monday’s draw pitted the two English Premier League giants together.

The draw was conducted by former Wolves and Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, as well as former Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane.

Arsenal with 13 FA Cup wins and United with 12 are the most successful clubs in the world’s oldest knockout competition.

English Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to top-flight strugglers Burnley, while holders Chelsea will take on Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

Giant killers Newport County of League Two (fourth tier), who beat Leicester City in the third round, face a trip to second-tier Middlesbrough, managed by Newport-born Tony Pulis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who knocked out English Premier League leaders Liverpool on Monday, will be away to the winners of the replay between Shrewsbury Town and Stoke City.

Everton face a tricky test at Championship (second tier) side Millwall, while Crystal Palace will host Tottenham Hotspur in an all-London tie.

Non-league Barnet — the lowest-ranked club left in the competition — welcome Championship side Brentford.

Fourth round draw full list

Swansea City vs Gillingham

Wimbledon vs West Ham United

Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City vs Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley vs Derby County or Southampton

Doncaster Rovers vs Oldham Athletic

Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Middlesbrough vs Newport County

Manchester City vs Burnley

Barnet vs Brentford

Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur.