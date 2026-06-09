Army chief urges banking sector to choke off terror funding channels

Key points

Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu has called on the banking industry to freeze financial lifelines linked to banditry and terrorism.

The military commander urged United Bank for Africa (UBA) chief Oliver Alawuba to lead bank CEOs in boosting real-time intelligence sharing.

Disrupting illicit financial flows is highlighted as a foundational element of Nigeria’s internal counter-terrorism blueprint.

The Nigerian Army is teaming up with UBA to structure dedicated mortgage networks and housing schemes for active and retired personnel.

Financial institutions pledged dedicated banking logistics to support troops deployed on global peace-keeping operations.

Main Story

The Nigerian Army has challenged the domestic banking sector to scale up its financial surveillance frameworks to effectively disrupt terrorism financing, money laundering, and illicit wealth tracking that feed non-state armed groups.

Speaking at the Army Headquarters in Abuja during a courtesy visit from the management of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, explained that commercial banks are critical front-line stakeholders in preserving national stability. The military chief emphasized that cutting off the economic lifelines of criminal networks is just as vital to winning the counter-insurgency war as active kinetic operations on the battlefield.

To drive systemic compliance across the financial services sector, the army commander tasked the UBA Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, who also serves as the Chairman of the Body of Bank CEOs, to mobilize corporate banking institutions toward stronger intelligence sharing. The military leadership is pushing for advanced transaction monitoring systems that can instantly flag and freeze suspicious wealth movements tied to ransom collections for kidnapping, cross-border arms procurement, and rural banditry.

Beyond national security protocols, the bilateral meeting paved the way for institutional collaborations aimed at boosting soldiers’ living standards. Recognizing that stable troop welfare directly impacts overall combat readiness, Gen. Shaibu revealed that the Nigerian Army is co-developing affordable homeownership programs and structured mortgage pathways in partnership with UBA for both serving and retired personnel.

In response, the banking executive pledged full corporate backing, promising to deliver tailored credit financing for barracks infrastructure upgrades alongside specialized international financial services for Nigerian soldiers deployed on foreign peace support missions.

The Issues

Tightening commercial banking regulations to catch decentralized, informal financial transactions used by bandit networks.

Overcoming bureaucratic delays in cross-institutional intelligence sharing between private bank compliance departments and military intelligence units.

Delivering functional, long-term mortgage loan packages tailored specifically to the risk profiles of military personnel.

What’s Being Said

Emphasizing the strategic role of financial institutions in national defense operations, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, noted that the banking sector remains: “a critical stakeholder in safeguarding national stability and supporting economic resilience.”

Reaffirming corporate readiness to back military welfare and infrastructure development, the Group Managing Director of UBA, Mr. Oliver Alawuba: “reaffirmed UBA’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army through tailored financial solutions and welfare programmes.”

What’s Next

The Body of Bank CEOs may convene an extraordinary compliance session to review operational guidelines on tracking security-linked transaction alerts.

Technical committees from the Nigerian Army and UBA will meet to finalize the legal terms and asset allocations for the joint personnel housing scheme.

International banking desks at UBA will deploy updated digital channels to streamline stipend payouts for foreign peace support detachments.

Bottom Line

Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu has tasked Nigeria’s banking executives with tightening financial surveillance to choke off funds for terrorism and kidnapping, while simultaneously initiating a new partnership with UBA to provide structured mortgage and housing solutions for troops.