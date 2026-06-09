Physicist advocates for atmospheric science funding to curb flood disasters

Key points

An environmental physicist has stated that expanding investments in atmospheric and environmental physics could drastically upgrade Nigeria’s flood forecasting capabilities.

Professor Sakiru Okedeyi noted that existing funding lines for atmospheric research remain far too low to address the nation’s severe ecological challenges.

Advanced scientific tools, including radar arrays and satellite imagery, are highly critical for monitoring extreme weather shifts in vulnerable coastal zones like Lagos.

Academic institutions nationwide continue to experience severe deficits in high-tech atmospheric observation and environmental tracking hardware.

The expert emphasized that the core bottleneck is not a deficit in domestic scientific expertise, but rather a lack of infrastructure, funding, and policy backup.

Main Story

A prominent environmental physicist has warned that Nigeria will continue to struggle with unpredictable weather disasters unless the government and private sector heavily fund atmospheric and environmental physics research.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, Professor Sakiru Okedeyi, who serves as the Provost of the Postgraduate College at the Lagos State University of Education, explained that advanced physics modeling is the backbone of modern disaster risk reduction.

He noted that by utilizing sophisticated mathematical simulations, physicists can map out rainfall intensity, anticipate exact river flows, and pinpoint specific communities at high risk of immediate flooding before disasters actually hit.

The integration of advanced tech tools remains a non-negotiable step toward building nationwide climate resilience. The academic pointed out that radar networks, satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and comprehensive Earth observation technologies are vital for tracking severe storms and evaluating soil moisture retention.

Transitioning to these high-tech systems would provide substantial defensive benefits for low-lying coastal cities such as Lagos, which face regular threats from rising sea levels and intense seasonal flash floods. Beyond flood tracking, the expert listed carbon output monitoring, drought forecasting, and renewable energy resource mapping as high-priority areas that require immediate, dedicated research data.

However, the country’s current academic reality presents a significant bottleneck to achieving these climate goals. Okedeyi revealed that a vast majority of Nigerian universities and research institutes are severely crippled by a lack of advanced atmospheric observation and environmental monitoring machinery.

He clarified that the nation’s primary challenge is definitely not a shortage of skilled domestic scientists or intellectual capacity, but rather a chronic deficit in physical infrastructure, fiscal allocations, and strategic policy implementation. To reverse this trend, the specialist is calling on corporate organizations, global development partners, and state administrators to pool resources into environmental sustainability studies to build stronger disaster preparedness networks.

The Issues

Overcoming widespread equipment deficits in domestic universities to allow local scientists to run advanced weather simulations.

Deploying real-time satellite imagery and radar tracking networks to protect highly populated, low-lying coastal economic hubs like Lagos.

Shifting state policy to actively integrate advanced atmospheric physics data into national disaster emergency response plans.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the vital role that cutting-edge tracking technology plays in identifying impending ecological crises, Prof. Sakiru Okedeyi stated: “Radar systems, satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems and Earth observation technologies are critical tools for monitoring extreme weather events. The technologies track storms, rainfall patterns, soil moisture levels and flood-prone locations across the country. Coastal cities such as Lagos and other vulnerable communities can benefit significantly from improved monitoring and forecasting capabilities.’’

What’s Next

University research boards will seek collaborative grants with international climate agencies to secure modern atmospheric observation equipment.

Coastal states, led by Lagos, may review their emergency management frameworks to explore integrating GIS and physics-based river flow models.

Environmental advocacy groups will lobby the federal government to expand funding allocations for radiation and climate resilience studies within the national budget.

Bottom Line

Professor Sakiru Okedeyi has called for an aggressive boost in atmospheric physics funding, warning that while Nigeria possesses the scientific talent, a severe lack of advanced observation equipment and infrastructure leaves vulnerable zones like Lagos poorly prepared for major flood disasters.