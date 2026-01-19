APC Rules Out Automatic Tickets For Defecting Governors

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruled out the granting of automatic tickets to governors who recently defected to the ruling party or are expected to do so, insisting that all aspirants must emerge through the party’s democratic processes.

Among the governors affected are Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno; Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas; Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who is widely expected to join the APC.

A member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said defection into the party does not confer any automatic electoral advantage, stressing that the APC would not compromise its internal democratic procedures.

“The APC has made it clear that defection from another party does not guarantee an automatic ticket. Every aspirant must subject himself to the party’s processes,” the official said.

Corroborating this position, the APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, told The PUNCH that the ruling party remains committed to democratic principles and equal opportunities for all members.

“The issue of automatic tickets is not on the table for anyone—governors or otherwise. The party has not decided to give automatic tickets, even in the case of the President,” Ibrahim said.

He explained that while the party had passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu based on his performance, it did not foreclose the possibility of other aspirants contesting.

“If that position holds for the President, it applies even more to governors and other elected officials. Everyone will be given a level playing field to contest,” he added, noting that consensus would only be adopted where it is voluntarily reached to ensure a smooth process.

In recent months, several governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the APC. They include Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers). The APC leadership in Kano State has also indicated that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s defection is imminent.

Beyond the governors, a growing number of National Assembly members, state lawmakers, former governors, ex-ministers and party leaders have also crossed over from the PDP to the APC.

While defectors have cited various reasons for their decisions, critics argue that many are motivated by the desire to secure re-election. Responding to this claim, an APC NWC member said the defections were driven largely by confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is wrong to assume that people are defecting solely to secure re-election. Many are joining because of the President’s achievements and the positive impact of his policies,” the official said, adding that re-election would ultimately be determined by party members and the electorate.

Reacting to the development, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, described the decision as expected and warned that the defecting governors would eventually regret their move.

“They abandoned the PDP for selfish reasons, not in the interest of their people. The APC is not a party that truly values its members, and this outcome was predictable,” Ememobong said.

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Oladipo Johnson, said the APC often lures politicians with promises that are rarely fulfilled.

“What guarantee do they have of securing a second-term ticket in the APC? This is how the party operates—once you are in, the reality sets in,” Johnson said, adding that such situations often leave defectors frustrated and politically constrained.

Efforts to reach the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, for comments were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off at the time of filing this report.