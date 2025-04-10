Apapa Customs Applauded By House Committee, As Lawmakers Vow Action On Bottlenecks

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise has praised the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Area Command for its outstanding revenue generation and trade facilitation performance, while assuring of legislative intervention to tackle operational challenges impeding optimal performance.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Leke Abejide, gave the commendation during an oversight visit to the Command on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, as part of the National Assembly’s ongoing evaluation of agencies under its purview.

While briefing the law makers on the performance of the command, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, reported that the Apapa Command generated ₦753.8 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of ₦205 billion compared to ₦489 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

“This feat has earned the command three enviable awards namely; Best in Trade Facilitation, Revenue Generation, and Overall Best Command in the NCS at the CGC’s award night”, stated.

Comptroller Olomu also highlighted the Command’s anti-smuggling efforts, including the seizure of 100,000 bottles of expired codeine-based cough syrup and other unregistered pharmaceuticals. ” 2024, we made over 36 seizures comprising illicit drugs such as codeine based cough syrups, tramadol, unregistered pharmaceutical products and other controlled substances”.

Despite the achievements, the CAC raised concerns over inadequate scanning equipment and inefficiencies in the electronic truck call-up system, calling for improved inter-agency coordination.

In his speech, Hon. Abejide hailed the Command’s consistency in leading trade facilitation efforts and revenue collection. “Your command has continued to set the pace. I was present when you received an award for excellence. We have noted your challenges, and we will look into them to determine where intervention is necessary”, he said.

Hon. Abejide also emphasised the importance of the ongoing e-Customs modernisation initiative, particularly the deployment of scanners and artificial intelligence tools designed to improve surveillance and reduce manual processes. “This initiative aims to detect smuggling activities and reporting efficiency through technology”, he explained.

He also identified terminal operators as a major impediment to customs operations, describing their operations as a source of inefficiency in the cargo clearance process. “Many of the issues affecting Customs stem from the terminal operators. We plan to set up a technical committee to investigate their activities, because it impacts not just Customs but also business stakeholders”, he added.

He urged all port users to align with the reforms and deepen their understanding of the new Customs Act to improve compliance and service delivery.