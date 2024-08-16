All 11 FG Initiatives Nigerians Must Know About: Websites To Register

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, revealed that Nigerians can now access at least eleven various projects launched by the federal government.

These significant efforts include a wide range of areas, including education, transportation, business, housing, and skill development, among others. Idris made the revelation in a Wednesday midday post on X, using the hashtag #HMMohammedIdris. He also posted a two-minute, 52-second video on his page.

He wrote, “Nigerians have at least eleven different initiatives created by the federal government to apply for and register for.” These eleven important programs address topics such as education, transportation, business, housing, and skill acquisition, among others. Olusegun Dada, President Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, outlined the 11 initiatives and their respective websites.

Earlier, the National Orientation Agency, on its official X handle, #NOA_Nigeria, on Tuesday, said the FG is implementing policies to address economic challenges, focusing on youth relief.

It read, “The Federal Government is making bold decisions to yield long-term solutions for Nigeria’s persistent economic challenges, especially to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

“It is implementing transformative policies while ensuring several relief measures, primarily targeting the youth, who constitute about 76% of Nigeria’s population.

“Nigerians are urged to take advantage of the ongoing government programmes.”

Here is a full list of key FG initiatives and the websites to apply or register:

-Student Loan Scheme: http://nelf.gov.ng

-Consumer Credit Corporation: http://credicorp.ng

-Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative: http://pci.gov.ng

-Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDiCE) Program: http://boi.ng/idice

Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA): http://supa.itf.gov.ng

-National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP): http://natep.gov.ng

-Housing Initiatives: http://fha.gov.ng/ongoing-project

Non-Business Support: http://tucnigeria.org.ng

-Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA): http://niya.ng

-Micro and Small Business Loans: http://boi.ng/micro-business

-NDDC Internship Scheme for Niger Delta Youth: http://nyis.nddc.gov.ng

According to Bizwatch Nigeria, a large demonstration broke out across Nigeria on Thursday, August 1, fueled by public dissatisfaction with existing economic and social conditions. Demonstrators across the country expressed their dissatisfaction, demanding reforms and greater responsibility.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu encouraged citizens to be patient with his programs and not let hoodlums take advantage of the turmoil. The protest emphasized the need for peaceful and constructive discourse, as well as a desire for change.

Three days later, Tinubu addressed the nation, encouraging calm in areas where protests had turned violent and looted. He vowed to take serious action against those responsible for the unrest and highlighted his administration’s achievements since entering office.