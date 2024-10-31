Akwa Ibom Launches Ibom Towers In Lagos To Boost Economic Diversification

The Akwa Ibom State Government launches the construction of an 18-story Ibom Towers at Plot 868A, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Scheduled for completion in two years, the project aims to diversify revenue, create job opportunities, and attract investment, leveraging its prime location in the heart of Victoria Island.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Wednesday, October 30, is led by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with notable figures in attendance, including former Akwa Ibom Governors Udom Emmanuel and Obong Victor Attah, along with other distinguished guests.

According to the official statement, Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno emphasizes that Ibom Towers embodies a progressive vision for both Akwa Ibom and Lagos, aiming to enhance revenue and strengthen inter-state partnerships. Governor Eno describes the project as a driver of economic innovation and job creation amid Nigeria’s changing financial landscape.

Project Insights and Vision

Imo-Abasi Jacob, Managing Director of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), provides further insights, describing Ibom Towers as a luxury development designed for urban professionals. The tower includes high-end apartments, fitness centers, pools, and smart technology, functioning not only as a premium residence but also as a source of revenue. Jacob notes that income from leases and tourism will uplift the economic status of both states.

The project garners strong support, with Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal of Oniru and Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, leader of Akwa Ibom’s Traditional Rulers Council, endorsing Ibom Towers as a pivotal step in Lagos-Akwa Ibom cooperation. Former Governor Obong Victor Attah recognizes the project as a fulfillment of Akwa Ibom’s long-standing vision for economic progress.