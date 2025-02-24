Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As Ondo Governor, Vows Stability And Progress

Lucky Aiyedatiwa officially takes the oath of office as the Governor of Ondo State, marking the start of his first full four-year term. This follows his assumption of office in December 2023 after the passing of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The inauguration takes place in Akure, the state capital, with top government officials, traditional rulers, party leaders, and supporters in attendance. Aiyedatiwa takes the oath of office at 12:59 p.m., shortly after his deputy, Olayide Adelami, is sworn in. Justice A. O. Odusola, the Chief Judge of Ondo State, administers the oath, officially sealing Aiyedatiwa’s mandate as the state’s leader.

In his inaugural address, Aiyedatiwa thanks the people of Ondo for their trust and pledges to focus on infrastructure, economic growth, job creation, and security. He assures residents that his administration is dedicated to implementing sustainable policies that will improve their lives.

His victory in the November 16, 2024, governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) reaffirms the party’s influence in the state. Key party figures, including the APC national chairman and several governors, attend the event, demonstrating their support for his leadership.

Aiyedatiwa takes over at a time when Ondo faces infrastructural challenges, economic concerns, workers’ welfare issues, and security threats. His administration prioritizes reforms aimed at tackling these problems and ensuring stability.

His election victory is decisive, winning all 18 local government areas with over 366,000 votes, defeating his closest opponent, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secures 117,000 votes. This landslide win strengthens his political standing in the state.

Journey to Leadership

Aiyedatiwa assumes office on December 27, 2023, following Akeredolu’s passing. On January 24, 2024, he dissolves the State Executive Council to restructure his administration after internal disputes within the cabinet.

As the 5th democratically elected governor of Ondo State since 1976, Aiyedatiwa sets his sights on delivering stability, economic transformation, and inclusive governance. His leadership is expected to shape the future of Ondo State in the coming years.