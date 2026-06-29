AI powers smarter electricity generation, says NDPHC

Key points

NDPHC says Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are improving operations across its power generation plants.

The company has deployed AI-powered predictive maintenance to detect equipment faults before failures occur.

The technology has reduced forced outages, lowered maintenance costs and improved plant efficiency.

NDPHC says AI can also improve demand forecasting, load balancing and electricity dispatch.

The company believes digital technologies will play a bigger role in addressing Nigeria’s power sector challenges.

Main story

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) says Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are helping improve efficiency, reliability and performance across its power generation facilities as Nigeria’s electricity sector increasingly adopts digital technologies.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos following her engagement with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

According to her, the company has moved from traditional preventive maintenance to AI-powered predictive maintenance, enabling engineers to detect equipment faults before they result in operational failures.

“We have moved beyond preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance,” Adighije said.

She explained that while preventive maintenance relies on fixed servicing schedules, predictive maintenance uses real-time data, machine learning and sensor-based monitoring to assess equipment conditions and anticipate faults.

Adighije said the technology had reduced forced outages and maintenance costs while improving the performance of gas-fired turbines and other critical power generation equipment.

She added that operators can now monitor turbine performance, fuel efficiency, vibration, temperature and component wear in real time through advanced digital systems.

According to her, the innovation has increased plant availability, improved electricity generation efficiency and strengthened the reliability of power supply.

The NDPHC boss said AI, automation and digital analytics would become increasingly important in addressing challenges across the electricity sector, including inadequate generation, transmission constraints, technical losses and grid instability.

She noted that smart technologies could improve demand forecasting, load balancing and electricity dispatch while enhancing efficiency throughout the electricity value chain.

Adighije reaffirmed that innovation remains central to NDPHC’s long-term strategy as the company seeks to deliver more efficient, reliable and sustainable electricity generation.

“With rising electricity demand and industrial growth, technology adoption is essential,” she said.

NDPHC, established under the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP), is one of Nigeria’s largest power generation companies and also plays a major role in developing transmission and distribution infrastructure nationwide.

The issues

Nigeria’s electricity sector continues to grapple with inadequate generation capacity, transmission bottlenecks, grid instability and high maintenance costs. As power demand grows, utilities are increasingly turning to AI, automation and data analytics to improve operational efficiency, reduce equipment failures and deliver more reliable electricity supply.

What’s being said

“We have moved beyond preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance.” — Jennifer Adighije

“With rising electricity demand and industrial growth, technology adoption is essential.” — Jennifer Adighije

What’s next

NDPHC is expected to deepen the deployment of AI-powered systems across its operations as it pursues greater efficiency and reliability. Industry observers will also watch whether wider adoption of digital technologies by power operators translates into fewer outages and improved electricity supply nationwide.

Bottom line

NDPHC says AI is no longer a future technology for Nigeria’s power sector but a practical tool that is already improving plant performance, reducing costs and supporting more reliable electricity generation.