AI portraits threaten Kaduna photo studios

Key points

AI-powered image generation is reducing patronage for photographers and photo studios in Kaduna.

Studio operators say customers increasingly prefer cheaper and faster AI-generated portraits.

Some photographers report business has fallen by more than 50 per cent over the past year.

Demand for printed photographs has also declined as users keep AI-generated images on their phones.

Industry experts say photographers should integrate AI into their workflow rather than compete against it.

Main story

The growing popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered image generation is reshaping Kaduna’s photography industry, with many studio operators reporting a sharp decline in patronage as customers increasingly opt for AI-generated portraits.

A survey across major business districts in Kaduna by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) found that many residents now prefer AI-generated images to traditional studio photography because they are cheaper, quicker to produce and offer a wider range of creative possibilities.

Several photographers told NAN that the shift has significantly reduced demand for passport photographs, birthday portraits, family pictures and social media photos.

Ibrahim Musa, who has operated a photography studio in Kaduna for more than 15 years, said his business had declined by more than half over the past year.

He attributed the drop to the growing use of AI applications that enable users to upload a selfie and receive professionally styled portraits within minutes without visiting a studio.

“Before now, weekends were always busy because of birthday shoots and social media pictures. Today, some weekends pass without a single customer,” he said.

Another studio operator, Esther Daniel, described AI as both an opportunity and a challenge for the industry.

She said many small studios lacked the financial capacity to acquire premium AI software and advanced digital tools needed to remain competitive.

According to her, customers increasingly compare studio charges with AI applications that generate portraits at a fraction of the cost.

Samuel Yusuf, who operates a photo editing and printing shop in Kaduna North, said the trend had also reduced demand for printed photographs, framed portraits and photo albums, as many customers now store their AI-generated images only on mobile devices.

Some residents defended their growing preference for AI-generated portraits.

University student Deborah James said AI applications allow users to create multiple professional-looking images in different outfits and locations without paying for studio sessions, makeup or expensive clothing.

Similarly, Chinedu Okafor said AI-generated headshots had become increasingly popular among job seekers and entrepreneurs because they were affordable and could be produced within minutes.

Despite the growing adoption of AI, some professional photographers believe the technology cannot completely replace traditional photography.

Wedding photographer Emmanuel Audu argued that while AI can produce visually appealing images, it cannot capture genuine emotions and real-life moments during weddings, graduations and family celebrations.

He urged photographers to embrace AI as a productivity tool for editing and customer management rather than viewing it solely as a competitor.

Industry analysts also believe the profession is evolving rather than disappearing, with photographers who successfully integrate AI into their services expected to remain competitive.

The issues

Artificial intelligence is disrupting creative industries worldwide by lowering production costs and expanding access to digital content creation. While consumers benefit from affordability and convenience, traditional photographers face declining patronage and growing pressure to adopt new technologies. The challenge for the industry will be balancing technological innovation with the unique value of capturing authentic, real-world experiences.

What’s being said

“Many young people simply upload a selfie to an AI application and receive professional-looking portraits within minutes without stepping into a studio.” — Ibrahim Musa

“Our income has reduced because customers now compare our prices with AI applications that charge only a fraction of what professional photography costs.” — Esther Daniel

“Artificial Intelligence cannot photograph a wedding ceremony, graduation or family celebration as it happens.” — Emmanuel Audu

What’s next

As AI image-generation tools become more accessible, photography businesses are expected to invest more in digital technologies and AI-assisted workflows. Industry observers say photographers who combine AI with traditional photography services are more likely to adapt successfully to changing consumer preferences.

Bottom line

AI is transforming the photography business in Kaduna, offering consumers cheaper and faster alternatives while forcing traditional studios to rethink their business models. For many photographers, adapting to the technology may prove more sustainable than resisting it.