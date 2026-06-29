NELFUND Condemns Tertiary Institutions Over Tuition Refund Delays

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 29, 2026

Key Points

NELFUND accuses some tertiary institutions of withholding tuition refunds due to students

The agency also raises concerns over alleged arbitrary increases in tuition fees and institutional charges

NELFUND says it is engaging affected institutions to protect students and preserve the integrity of the loan scheme

Main Story

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has criticised some tertiary institutions over alleged delays or outright refusal to refund students who paid their tuition fees before receiving education loan disbursements, warning that such practices undermine the objectives of the Federal Government’s student loan programme.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, said the agency had also received reports that some participating institutions were allegedly increasing tuition fees and other charges without justification after joining the scheme.

The student loan initiative, introduced under President Bola Tinubu’s administration following the enactment of the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, was created to remove financial barriers preventing qualified Nigerians from accessing tertiary education.

NELFUND said it has begun engaging the affected institutions and relevant regulatory authorities to ensure that students who paid tuition before the agency released funds receive prompt refunds where applicable.

“The student loan scheme was established to remove financial barriers to higher education, not to create additional burdens for students,” Oluwatuyi said.

The agency added that discussions with institutions are also aimed at ensuring tuition fees and other charges remain transparent, fair and consistent with the objectives of the government’s education financing programme.

The development comes as thousands of students across federal and state-owned tertiary institutions continue to benefit from the Federal Government’s interest-free education loan scheme, which has significantly expanded since nationwide applications commenced in 2024.

What’s Being Said

Oluwatuyi said NELFUND remains committed to safeguarding students’ interests and preserving public confidence in the programme.

“We are engaging the affected institutions and relevant authorities to ensure eligible students receive refunds of tuition fees already paid before loan disbursement while maintaining fairness and transparency in institutional charges,” she said.

Education stakeholders have consistently urged institutions participating in the scheme to comply fully with the operational guidelines to ensure students receive the intended financial relief without administrative bottlenecks.

What’s Next

NELFUND is expected to conclude engagements with affected tertiary institutions in the coming weeks.

Institutions found to be violating the operational framework may be required to process outstanding tuition refunds.

The agency is expected to continue monitoring participating schools as student loan disbursements expand nationwide.

The Bottom Line: The success of Nigeria’s student loan programme depends not only on timely funding but also on strict compliance by participating institutions. Any attempt to withhold refunds or inflate fees risks weakening public confidence in one of the Federal Government’s flagship education reforms.