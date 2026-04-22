Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa departs Housing Ministry with gratitude to President Tinubu

Keypoints

Outgoing Housing Minister Ahmed Dangiwa formally thanked President Tinubu on Tuesday following a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Dangiwa described his tenure as a “rare privilege” to lead reforms in Nigeria’s urban development sector.

Key achievements cited include the Renewed Hope Housing Programme and land administration reforms.

The minister assured a smooth transition to the incoming leadership.

The reshuffle, announced Tuesday, also affected Wale Edun and several other cabinet members.

Main Story

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is preparing for a change in leadership following the latest cabinet adjustments by President Bola Tinubu.

In a valedictory statement issued in Abuja, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa expressed his profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve within the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Dangiwa, who has been a central figure in the administration’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, characterized his time in office as a high-honor call to national service.

During his tenure, Dangiwa focused on shifting housing from a social welfare concept to a primary driver of economic growth and job creation.

His administration was marked by an aggressive push for public-private partnerships and a major overhaul of housing finance mechanisms.

As he prepares to hand over his responsibilities, Dangiwa emphasized that the foundations for a more structured and sustainable housing delivery system in Nigeria have been successfully laid, expressing confidence that his successor will accelerate these gains.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the “delivery-momentum” gap; with the Renewed Hope Housing Programme in mid-rollout, the transition must be managed carefully to ensure that ongoing construction sites across the 36 states do not face administrative delays. Authorities must solve the problem of land administration bottlenecks, which Dangiwa began addressing through digitized reforms but remain incomplete in many regions. Furthermore, there is a housing-finance risk; the incoming leadership must maintain the confidence of development partners and private investors who were drawn to the sector by Dangiwa’s specific reform roadmap. To succeed, the new minister must quickly master the complex “housing value chain” to prevent a dip in social inclusion efforts for low-income earners.

What’s Being Said

“It has been a rare privilege to contribute to the advancement of policies and programmes aimed at expanding access to affordable housing,” stated Ahmed Dangiwa.

Dangiwa’s media aide, Mark Chieshe, noted that the minister is “deeply honoured” by the confidence reposed in him by the President.

What’s Next

Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa is expected to complete the formal handover process to his successor at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja by Friday, April 24, 2026.

The incoming Minister of Housing will likely undergo a Senate screening or confirmation briefing focused on the continuation of the “Renewed Hope” housing targets.

A status report on the current number of completed units under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme is expected to be released during the transition.

Dangiwa is anticipated to remain active in the professional architecture and infrastructure space, pledging his “unwavering commitment” to national development outside of the cabinet.

Bottom Line

Ahmed Dangiwa exits the Housing Ministry having successfully elevated the sector’s profile within the national economic conversation. His departure marks the end of a foundational chapter, leaving the next leadership with a clear roadmap but also the heavy responsibility of turning “blueprints into buildings” at a faster pace.