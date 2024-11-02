AGF Reviews Police Arraignment Of 114 Protesters Amid N1.1 Billion Bail

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), directs the Nigeria Police Force to transfer the case file of 114 protesters—comprising both minors and adults—accused of attempting to destabilize the country for review.

In a statement issued on Friday, the AGF responds to the Federal High Court’s approval of a N10 million bail for each of the 114 individuals, who face allegations of vandalizing police stations and government properties during the End Bad Governance protests. The total bail amount reaches N1,140,000,000, with each defendant required to secure two sureties of the same value.

In light of public outcry regarding the arraignment and detention of the protesters, Fagbemi indicates that his office will review key elements of the case to ensure an informed decision is made.

Case File Review Underway

Fagbemi notes that the court has ordered the defendants to remain in detention facilities, with the case adjourned to January 2025. He clarifies that it is beyond his authority to amend the court’s order but confirms that he has requested the return of the case file to his office for further examination.

He states, “While I cannot change the court’s decision on remanding the defendants, I have directed the Nigeria Police to submit the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, 2024. I have also instructed the DPPF to seek an earlier adjournment date.”

The AGF serves as the principal legal advisor to the government, overseeing legal matters, particularly those involving justice administration.

Background Information

Justice Obiora Egwatu granted bail to the defendants after considering arguments from their legal representatives and the counsel for the Inspector General of Police (IGP). The group of 114 is in addition to ten individuals implicated in a separate case, who are accused, alongside a British citizen, of conspiring to destabilize Nigeria and intimidating President Bola Tinubu.

During the arraignment, the 114 protesters, aged 14 to 30, face accusations of collaborating with the British citizen to incite unrest, resulting in injuries to police officers and the destruction of several government buildings. All defendants plead not guilty, qualifying them for bail, which the court grants under specific conditions.

The IGP’s counsel emphasizes that charges of conspiracy, treason, and related offenses are serious matters that warrant close scrutiny.