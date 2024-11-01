Nigerian Railway Corporation Issues Three-Year Freight License To CCECC For Lagos-Ibadan Railway

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) grants a three-year license to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to operate freight services on the Lagos-Ibadan standard-gauge railway line, effective until October 2027. This license marks a significant milestone as CCECC becomes the first company authorized for standard-gauge rail freight services in Nigeria.

CCECC announces the achievement via Twitter, sharing a copy of the official license certificate. The tweet highlights CCECC’s authorization to provide public goods transportation services on the railway.

The official license document states:

“TRAIN OPERATING LICENSE

(LAGOS – IBADAN STANDARD GAUGE)

“This certifies that CCECC, having met the requirements set by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, is authorized to operate a railway for the public carriage of goods from October 14, 2024, to October 13, 2027.”

This initiative aligns with NRC’s efforts to improve the efficiency and capacity of Nigeria’s railway system, especially for cargo transport. It is expected to help reduce road congestion and lower transportation costs.

Key Information

The Lagos-Ibadan Railway, constructed by CCECC, is a vital link between Lagos, Nigeria’s economic center, and the industrial city of Ibadan. Officially launched in June 2021, the 157-kilometer railway line, with an additional 7-kilometer branch, meets modern railway standards and supports speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

By March 5, 2024, the railway had successfully operated for 1,000 days, transporting over 2 million passengers. CCECC has played a key role in supporting the railway’s operations, including providing technical assistance and training for local staff, thereby creating jobs and building a skilled workforce.

The new freight license aims to enhance the railway’s economic potential, offering businesses a reliable and cost-effective logistics solution while promoting economic growth along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor.