Africa: Coup Rocks Gabon Lieutenant Obiang Seizes Radio Station

There are reports of military coup in Gabon, as the military seized the state-owned radio station in the capital Libreville and a soldier read a speech, condemning President Ali Bongo’s new year speech.

The soldier identified as Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang announced the creation of a “National Restoration Council”, RFI radio in Africa reported.

RFI radio reported that the military had arrived at the office of the broadcaster at about 4 am local time.

Obiang said he was reading a communique on behalf of the army.

The statement says that a New Year’s address by President Ali Bongo “reinforced doubts about the president’s ability to continue to carry out of the responsibilities of his office”.

Stroke-hit Bongo is at present not in the country.

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba was hospitalised in Riyadh on 24 October.

According to RFI, the 59-year-old president suffered a stroke.

He is currently undergoing a recovery treatment in Morocco, the radio station noted.