NATCA warns of manpower shortage and obsolete infrastructure in Nigerian airspace

Keypoints

The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has raised an alarm over a critical shortage of personnel and aging Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) infrastructure

has raised an alarm over a critical shortage of personnel and aging infrastructure Leadership confirmed on Sunday that members are being forced to operate beyond safe limits which is creating avoidable risks within the country’s aviation ecosystem

The association warned it may resort to a nationwide flow control —essentially slowing down air traffic—if the operational deficiencies and welfare issues are not addressed

—essentially slowing down air traffic—if the operational deficiencies and welfare issues are not addressed NATCA highlighted that some senior controllers have been stagnated on the same grade level for 13 years while others face unpaid claims and outdated allowances

Main Story

In a statement jointly issued on Sunday in Lagos Mr Edino Ilemona and Mr Umar Fahad who are the President and Secretary of NATCA stated that the Nigerian airspace was being strained by severe systemic challenges.

They explained that no airspace could be truly safe when the individuals responsible for its management were compelled to operate beyond the limits of their available systems. They further noted that the current work conditions were unsustainable and hazardous for passengers airlines and the entire aviation industry.

The association mentioned that the persistent manpower shortage was being exacerbated by a lack of career progression and poor welfare packages for its members.

They observed that the industry was losing institutional knowledge and suggested that the government should reabsorb retired controllers on lower grade levels to bridge the staffing gap.

While they acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the Minister of Aviation Mr Festus Keyamo to improve the sector they added that the safety of the aviation ecosystem depended on immediate interventions in infrastructure and staff compensation.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the aviation sector is the obsolete CNS infrastructure which directly limits the ability of controllers to manage high density traffic safely. Authorities must solve the problem of career stagnation to prevent a “brain drain” of highly skilled air traffic controllers to foreign markets. Furthermore the threat of nationwide flow control could lead to massive flight delays and economic losses across the country if the government fails to negotiate. To ensure long term safety the ministry must now balance infrastructure upgrades with a comprehensive review of the decades old allowance structures that NATCA claims are no longer reflective of current economic realities.

What’s Being Said

“No airspace can be truly safe when the people responsible for managing it are compelled to operate beyond the safe limits” stated NATCA leadership

Edino Ilemona and Umar Fahad noted that the issues are not just about welfare but also about the fundamental safety of airport users and passengers

and noted that the issues are not just about welfare but also about the fundamental safety of airport users and passengers Aviation observers have warned that a nationwide flow control would cripple the domestic airline recovery seen in early 2026

have warned that a nationwide flow control would cripple the domestic airline recovery seen in early 2026 Minister Festus Keyamo has previously pledged to modernize navigation equipment across major international airports to meet global safety standards

What’s Next

NATCA is expected to hold a technical session with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) this week to discuss the immediate repair of CNS equipment

with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) this week to discuss the immediate repair of CNS equipment The Ministry of Aviation is likely to review the proposal for the reabsorption of retired controllers as a short term fix for the manpower crisis

as a short term fix for the manpower crisis A decision on the nationwide flow control is anticipated if the government does not provide a definitive timeline for addressing the welfare and promotion backlogs

is anticipated if the government does not provide a definitive timeline for addressing the welfare and promotion backlogs Increased investment in digital surveillance tools is expected to be prioritized in the next aviation budget to reduce the reliance on aging analog systems

Bottom Line

The warning from NATCA underscores the fragility of Nigeria’s aviation safety net. While the government focuses on airport modernization the people operating the systems say they are at a breaking point due to obsolete tools and a lack of professional motivation.