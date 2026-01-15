AFCON Semi-Final Exit: Rabiu Honours $500,000 Pledge To Super Eagles Despite Heartbreak

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received widespread praise from prominent Nigerians following their dramatic semi-final exit at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with billionaire industrialist Abdul Samad Rabiu confirming he will honour a $500,000 cash reward earlier pledged to the team despite the defeat.

The Super Eagles were eliminated on Wednesday night after a tense 0–0 draw with tournament hosts Morocco, who prevailed 4–2 on penalties at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou proved decisive, saving spot-kicks from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi before Youssef En-Nesyri converted the winning penalty in front of a crowd of 65,458.

Despite the narrow loss, tributes poured in for the Nigerian team’s resilience and performance throughout the tournament. In a post on X, Rabiu commended the players’ commitment and confirmed that the pledged $500,000 reward would still be paid.

“You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage and determination on the pitch. Though it wasn’t meant to be this time, you have made every Nigerian proud,” Rabiu wrote. “As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey, I will fulfil the $500,000 pledge in recognition of your hard work, dedication and the joy you brought to the nation.”

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi also hailed the Super Eagles, describing the semi-final as “a battle well fought”.

“Thank you for 120 minutes of beautiful football and immense effort against all odds. You have made the nation proud. The journey is not over,” Obi said, urging the players to stay focused ahead of the third-place play-off.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, echoed similar sentiments, praising the team’s character and resilience.

“Even in defeat, you represented Nigeria with pride. The teamwork, discipline and determination you displayed matter deeply to the nation,” Idris said in a statement on Thursday.

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri noted the difficulty of facing Morocco on home soil, pointing out that the Atlas Lions had not lost a competitive home match in 16 years. “Despite the pressure, the Super Eagles still gave their very best,” he said.