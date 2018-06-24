Adams Oshiomhole Wins APC National Chairmanship Seat

Former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomhole has been elected national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress. Oshiomhole was elected unopposed through a voice vote by delegates at the on going national convention of the party at the Eagle Square Abuja.

Prior to his emergence, Jigawa State governor Badaru Abubakar, who is the convention chairman, called on the delegates to confirm Oshiomhole as chairman through a voice vote since he was the only candidate for the position.

Oshiomhole’s opponents- Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Clement Ebri and Chief Ibrahim Emokpair – had announced their withdrawal from the race days before the convention.

With is emergence as chairman, Oshiomhole will replace Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Details later.