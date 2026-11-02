ACCI deputy president seeks creative economic zones to boost Africa’s creative industry

KEY POINTS

ACCI First Deputy President Adesoji Adesugba has called for dedicated creative economy zones in major African cities.

He wants banks and investors to accept intellectual property and royalty streams as financing assets.

He also urged stronger copyright enforcement, investment in creative infrastructure and safeguards for African works used in AI systems.

MAIN STORY

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has called for the establishment of dedicated creative economic zones in major African cities, alongside improved access to finance and stronger copyright protection, to help creators build sustainable businesses and retain more value from their work.

The call was made by Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, First Deputy President of ACCI, in a statement issued by the chamber’s Media and Strategy Officer, Olayemi John-Mensah, on Friday in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “The Powered Africa: Creativity, Innovation and Transformation,” Adesugba said Africa’s growing cultural influence should translate into greater ownership, employment and fair earnings for creators.

He proposed creative economy zones and hubs in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt and other centres, equipped with reliable electricity, fibre connectivity, studios, post-production facilities and rendering capacity.

He also called for a simple and competitive fiscal regime to support businesses operating within the proposed hubs.

According to him, keeping activities such as editing, animation, mastering, licensing and data hosting within Africa would allow more of the value generated by creative work to remain on the continent.

THE ISSUES

Adesugba said access to finance remained important for turning creative talent into viable businesses. He urged banks, development finance institutions and capital market operators to recognise creative catalogues, film libraries, design portfolios and verified royalty streams as assets that could support financing.

He also called for adequately funded efforts to tackle digital piracy and greater transparency among collective management organisations.

He said stronger enforcement would help ensure that royalties generated from broadcasts, streaming services and public performances reached their rightful beneficiaries.

On artificial intelligence, Adesugba urged creators to adopt emerging tools while protecting their intellectual property and voices. He said consent, ownership and compensation should guide the use of African creative works in AI systems.

He also identified gaps in business skills, including contract management, taxation, branding and financial management, which he said creators needed to build sustainable enterprises.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Africa’s growing cultural influence must translate into greater ownership, employment and fair earnings for creators. Africa is not short of creativity. Africa is short of share.” – Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, First Deputy President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Let the editing, the animation, the mastering, the licensing and the data hosting happen here, so that the value-added stays here.” – Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, First Deputy President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Talent is natural; professionalism is learned, but here is the need for training in contracts, taxation, branding, financial management and AI.” – Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, First Deputy President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Our task now is to make sure that Africa is also paid, fully and fairly, for what the world enjoys.” – Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, First Deputy President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

WHAT’S NEXT

Adesugba said ACCI’s Business Entrepreneurship, Skills and Technology (BEST) Centre was open to partnerships with the conference organisers, AfriLabs, UNESCO and the relevant ministry.

He said the partnerships could support business clinics, mentorship and market connections for creative enterprises. He also urged universities to connect research and teaching with commercial opportunities.

Beyond infrastructure and financing, he called for stronger African distribution networks, easier cross-border payments and co-production agreements to expand opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He encouraged creators to register their businesses, protect their intellectual property, maintain proper records and join professional associations and chambers of commerce to improve their access to investors and markets.

BOTTOM LINE

Adesugba’s proposals focus on making Africa’s creative economy more commercially sustainable by improving infrastructure, financing, skills and intellectual property protection, while keeping a larger share of the industry’s earnings within the continent.