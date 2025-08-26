Abuja–Kaduna Passenger Train Derails, Six Injured

A passenger train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday morning, leaving several carriages overturned and triggering panic among passengers. The incident occurred around 11:09 a.m. at KM 49, between Kubwa Station and Asham Station, shortly after the train departed Abuja. The derailment caused chaos on board, with eyewitnesses describing scenes of confusion as passengers scrambled out of the cabins to safety.

“It was complete pandemonium. People were seen running in different directions in panic,” one passenger recounted.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed that six passengers sustained injuries, though no fatalities were recorded. In a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, the Bureau said a “go-team” has been deployed to collect evidence, engage stakeholders, and begin an investigation into the cause of the accident.

“The Bureau sympathises with those injured and extends its support to all passengers affected. The investigation will focus on identifying the direct and underlying factors that led to the derailment, with the aim of issuing safety recommendations to prevent a recurrence,” the statement read.

NSIB Director General, Captain Alex Badeh, said the investigators’ priority is to uncover the root cause of the derailment. “Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, also confirmed the incident, noting that rescue operations were underway at the scene.

The Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor is one of Nigeria’s busiest passenger routes, but it has faced repeated disruptions, including the March 2022 terrorist attack in which several passengers were killed and dozens abducted.