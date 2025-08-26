FAAN Introduces Wheelchair Assistance For Passengers With Disabilities

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has introduced expanded wheelchair assistance and special support services for passengers with disabilities, the elderly, and others requiring mobility aid across airports nationwide.

According to the agency, the initiative is aimed at promoting dignity, safety, and comfort for all categories of travellers.

In a statement released Monday on X (formerly Twitter), FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, said wheelchair services will now be available from check-in through boarding and on arrival.

“Dedicated staff are available to offer guidance and support. Priority is given at security checks and boarding gates,” the statement noted.

Orah added that accessible facilities, including restrooms and elevators, have been installed at terminals to make air travel more convenient for passengers with special needs.

She also encouraged travellers requiring assistance to notify their airline or airport staff in advance, or to make a request at the special assistance desk upon arrival.