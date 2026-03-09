Fire outbreak at Federal Secretariat, Abuja

KEY POINTS

A fire outbreak occurred on Monday morning, March 9, 2026, at the Federal Secretariat complex in Abuja.

The blaze affected a portion of the building housing the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

The incident was concentrated in Section C of the multi-storey administrative facility.

Emergency responders from the Federal Fire Service and FCT Fire Service were deployed to contain the situation.

MAIN STORY

A fire incident was reported on Monday morning at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, specifically affecting the wing occupied by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Thick black smoke was observed billowing from the upper floors of Section C of the complex starting at approximately 8:00 a.m., as civil servants were arriving for the start of the work week.

The Federal Fire Service confirmed the deployment of personnel to the scene to combat the inferno. While the fire was largely contained to the affected section, the emergency led to a mass evacuation of the building. Security operatives and personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) cordoned off the roads surrounding the Three Arms Zone and the Court of Appeal complex to allow for unfettered access for firefighting equipment.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially established by the authorities, though preliminary observations by staff on-site suggested a possible electrical fault. No casualties have been recorded as of the latest update. However, the cordon resulted in heavy traffic gridlock throughout the Central Business District, forcing many commuters to abandon their vehicles and trek to nearby destinations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We received the call… and immediately deployed our personnel. They are currently working there,” a spokesperson for the Federal Fire Service confirmed to reporters.

confirmed to reporters. Eyewitnesses at the scene described the initial moments as a period of confusion as smoke filled the corridors of the OHCSF wings.

wings. The Federal Road Safety Corps advised motorists that the traffic congestion was a necessary measure for public safety and emergency vehicle access.

WHAT’S NEXT

A formal investigation into the root cause of the fire will be conducted by the fire service and building inspectors.

of the fire will be conducted by the fire service and building inspectors. The Office of the Head of Service is expected to conduct an assessment of damaged office equipment and official records.

is expected to conduct an assessment of damaged office equipment and official records. Normal administrative activities at the affected wing remain suspended until a safety clearance is issued by emergency officials.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the fire at the Federal Secretariat was confined to Section C of the Head of Service office, with no loss of life reported. Emergency services are currently managing the aftermath, while the incident has caused significant logistical disruptions in Abuja’s administrative core.