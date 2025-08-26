22 Contestants Unveiled For Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 Pageant

The journey to crown the next queen of Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 has officially commenced, with organisers unveiling 22 finalists who will vie for the prestigious title.

The contestants, drawn from across Nigeria’s states and the Federal Capital Territory, were introduced via the pageant’s official website and social media handles.

The eventual winner will succeed Chidinma Adetshina, the outgoing Miss Universe Nigeria, and will represent the country at the Miss Universe international finals later this year.

Organisers noted that the competition goes beyond physical beauty, emphasizing advocacy and social impact. Contestants will be championing causes such as education, gender equality, health, and youth empowerment.

The camp officially opened on Sunday, with contestants beginning preparatory activities ahead of the much-anticipated grand finale. Meanwhile, online voting has already commenced on the Miss Universe Nigeria website, where fans can support their favorite contestants.

This year’s finale is expected to attract celebrities, fashion icons, and corporate leaders, making it one of the most glamorous events on Nigeria’s entertainment calendar.

Full list of the 22 Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 finalists: