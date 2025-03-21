2026 World Cup Qualifiers: African Zone Fixtures & Time For Friday, Saturday Matches

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico, reaches a critical juncture this weekend as Africa’s elite national teams collide in pivotal Matchday 5 qualifying fixtures. From the bustling streets of Lagos to the highlands of Rwanda, the continent’s footballing giants are set to ignite passions and battle for crucial points.

With dreams of global glory hanging in the balance, nations like Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, and many others are poised to deliver thrilling encounters. This weekend’s matchups are not just games; they are defining moments in the pursuit of a coveted World Cup berth.

Bizwatch Nigeria provides an essential guide to the key fixtures, ensuring fans across the continent don’t miss a moment of the action.

Must-Watch Matchups: Nigeria Faces Crucial Test in Rwanda

All eyes will be on Kigali as Nigeria faces Rwanda in a potentially decisive Group C clash. The Super Eagles, under immense pressure, must secure a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive. Simultaneously, South Africa will host Lesotho, adding another layer of intrigue to Group C’s dramatic narrative.

In other highly anticipated matches, Algeria will kick off the action against Botswana, while Egypt faces a challenging away fixture against Ethiopia. The late-night showdown between Niger and Morocco promises to be a spectacle, with both teams vying for supremacy in Group E.

Full Schedule: Don’t Miss a Kick

Here’s the comprehensive schedule for Matchday 5 of the Africa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (all times in GMT):

Friday, 21 March 2025:

Group G: Botswana vs. Algeria (13:00)

Botswana vs. Algeria (13:00) Group H: Equatorial Guinea vs. São Tomé and Príncipe (13:00)

Equatorial Guinea vs. São Tomé and Príncipe (13:00) Group A: Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti (16:00)

Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti (16:00) Group B: DR Congo vs. South Sudan (16:00)

DR Congo vs. South Sudan (16:00) Group C: Rwanda vs. Nigeria (16:00) & South Africa vs. Lesotho (16:00)

Rwanda vs. Nigeria (16:00) & South Africa vs. Lesotho (16:00) Group G: Burundi vs. Côte d’Ivoire (19:00) & Ghana vs. Chad (19:00)

Burundi vs. Côte d’Ivoire (19:00) & Ghana vs. Chad (19:00) Group A: Ethiopia vs. Egypt (21:00)

Ethiopia vs. Egypt (21:00) Group G: Guinea vs. Somalia (21:00)

Guinea vs. Somalia (21:00) Group E: Niger vs. Morocco (21:30)

Saturday, 22 March 2025:

Group B: Togo vs. Mauritania (16:00)

Togo vs. Mauritania (16:00) Group B: Sudan vs. Senegal (19:00)

This weekend’s qualifiers are set to deliver drama, excitement, and pivotal results that will shape the African landscape of the 2026 World Cup journey. Stay tuned to Bizwatch Nigeria for comprehensive coverage and updates.