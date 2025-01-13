2025 Budget: FG Allocates ₦2.49 Trillion To Regional Development Commissions

The Federal Government prioritizes regional growth and inclusivity in its 2025 budget, allocating ₦2.49 trillion to regional development commissions. This marks a significant commitment to addressing socio-economic and infrastructural challenges in various parts of the country.

The Ministry of Regional Development, created in October 2024 under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, now oversees all regional development commissions. This structural change leads to the dissolution of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, which had focused exclusively on the oil-producing region since its establishment in 2008.

Budget Breakdown Across Regions

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Receives ₦776.5 billion, the highest allocation.

Focuses on tackling the environmental and socio-economic challenges in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. North-West Development Commission (NWDC) Allocated ₦585.9 billion.

Targets security, infrastructure, and economic development in the region. South-West Development Commission (SWDC) Receives ₦498.4 billion.

Prioritizes infrastructure upgrades and economic empowerment programs. South-East Development Commission (SEDC) Secures ₦341.3 billion.

Focuses on rebuilding critical infrastructure and fostering resilience in the region. North-East Development Commission (NEDC) Allocated ₦291 billion.

Aims to rebuild communities affected by insurgency and promote economic recovery.

The budget excludes provisions for a North-Central Development Commission (NCDC), sparking criticism from citizens and political leaders. Many argue that this omission highlights a lack of equity in federal allocations, leaving the North-Central zone without a targeted intervention framework.

Peter Obi, a prominent political figure, voices his dissatisfaction, stating, “Neglecting the North-Central in such an important allocation undermines the promise of balanced development.” His comments resonate with many Nigerians, who demand a more inclusive approach to resource distribution.

The NDDC, established in 2000, was the first regional commission created to address developmental challenges in the Niger Delta. The NEDC followed in 2017 to rebuild regions devastated by Boko Haram insurgency. The 2025 budget represents the first major allocation under the consolidated Ministry of Regional Development, signaling a strategic shift toward central oversight of regional initiatives.

The significant allocations generate mixed reactions. While some applaud the Federal Government’s focus on regional development, others question whether these funds will be effectively utilized. The exclusion of the North-Central region further fuels debates about equity and fairness in national resource distribution.

As the year progresses, all eyes remain on how these allocations are implemented. Nigerians are eager to see whether these funds will translate into tangible improvements and inclusive growth across all regions.