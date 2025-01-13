FCT-IRS Issues January 31 Deadline for Employers To File 2024 Tax Returns

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has set January 31, 2025, as the deadline for private companies, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and other employers in the FCT to submit their employees’ annual tax returns for 2024.

This directive, announced by the acting Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr Michael Ango, was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the service’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Mustapha Sumaila.

Ango emphasised that the submission of tax returns must be done using the prescribed forms provided by the FCT-IRS, in line with Section 81 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended) and the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Regulations.

“The PITA Act mandates all employers in the FCT to file annual returns of all emoluments paid to their employees and the total taxes deducted in the preceding year no later than January 31 each year,” Ango explained.

He warned that failure to meet the deadline would result in penalties and other sanctions. He also noted that voluntary compliance remains the best approach, urging employers to fulfill their tax obligations to avoid repercussions.

Ango further highlighted the critical role of tax compliance in supporting the development of the FCT and advancing the vision of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, to transform the territory into a modern metropolis.

“I, therefore, urge private organisations, MDAs, government-owned enterprises, and sole proprietorships to comply with their tax obligations. Your contributions are crucial to the growth and transformation of the FCT,” Ango stated.

This reminder follows Ango’s remarks during the 2025 stakeholders’ engagement, where he reiterated the legal obligation for all employers in the FCT to file annual tax returns. He assured stakeholders that the FCT-IRS remains committed to ensuring compliance and providing necessary support to taxpayers.