The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (F.O.U.) Zone ‘A’ on Thursday said it impounded contraband goods with Duty Paid Value of N23.6 billion in 2108.

“Within the period under review, the command intercepted 220 vehicles, valued at N4.74 billion, 5,956 parcels of narcotics/Indian Hemp weighing 16,459kg, valued at N4.74 billion and 18 containers of timber, valued at N90 million.

“Also one 40ft container of scrap metals valued at N10 million, 3,718 cartons of medicaments such as Tramadol, Chaka pain, Codeine, rally extral of 1,000 packs, valued at N303.4 million, 498 and half sacks of Pangolin shells and 224 packs of elephant tusks, valued at N12.9 billion.

“A total of 7,375 bales of second-hand clothes, valued at N763.7 million and general merchandise valued at N308.2 million were intercepted in the period under review,” Spokesman for the unit, Jerry Attah said in a statement.

He added that the unit also seized 88,530 bags of 50kg rice and 51 bags of 25kg rice, valued at N651.9 million, as well as 12,119 cartons of frozen poultry products, valued at N96.9 million in the review period.

Attah said N693.8 million was raked in from Demand Notices (DNs) on vehicles and other general goods that had evaded full payment at sea and airports through false, under-declaration or transfer of value.