20 Year Old Netherlands-based Player, Sophia Omidiji Eyes Super Falcons’ Enlist

The 20-year-old Netherlands-based soccer player, Sophia Omidiji, says her dream is to play for Nigeria’s senior female team, the Super Falcons.

This was revealed by the player on Thursday, October 26, in Abuja after the player was earlier invited to the camp of Nigeria’s U-20 side Falconets ahead of a 2016 World Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Las Vegas born player said that she is optimistic that her abilities would earn her a place in the national team. Saying it is a privilege and honour to represent one’s fatherland.

The forward had earlier played for KAA Gent in the Belgium Division I, where she scored 18 goals with 12 assists in 20 games. She plays for Dutch’s topflight side S. B. V Excelsior in Rotterdam.

“It has always been my dream to be able to contribute my quota and bring joy to our people in the form of lifting the World Cup with the Super Falcons. Then I will be fulfilled.”, she said.

“I also think my abilities will give me a good chance in the team and playing for Excelsior is an opportunity to learn from great coaches in Eredivisie league, the highest league in the Netherlands,” she said.

The player didn’t fail to point out the fact that she is currently studying and playing football at the same time. “In January, I will be obtaining an Associate degree. This is to show others that you can be a professional and get a degree.”

Omidiji, who was adopted as an infant by a Nigerian father, who hails from Ogun says that she has a great support system and never fails to thank God for his mercies.

In her own words,“I believe in myself, trust my abilities and know that by God’s Grace I will accomplish my goals. I have a strong team behind me; my family and my managers Temple Management Company (TMC), so I just focus on developing myself,”