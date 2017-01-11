Gold Hits 1-month High With 0.5% Gain

Investors’ quest for safety on Tuesday, January 10, was a boost for gold XAU, which added 0.5 percent to hit its highest price in more than a month, and lingered close to that level at $1,187.05 an ounce.

Gold prices in Indian trade reclaimed the Rs 29,000-mark by soaring Rs 330 to trade at over one-month high of Rs 29,030 per 10 grams. tracking uptrend in the global bullion market and increased buying by local jewellers.

Silver also shot up by Rs 350 to Rs 40,750 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin maker, Economic Times.

Bullion traders said that sentiment got a boost after gold moved up in global markets as weakness in the dollar raised demand for the precious metal as a safe haven.

Globally, gold rose 0.43 per cent to USD 1,185.90 an ounce in Singapore. Besides, increased buying by jewellers at domestic spot market supported the uptrend, they added.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 330 each to Rs 29,030 and Rs 28,880 per ten gram, respectively, a level last seen on December 5 when it had closed at Rs 29,050.

The precious metal had shed Rs 40 in yesterday’s trade. Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,200 per piece of eight gram in limited deals.

Following gold, Silver ready also rebounded by Rs 350 to Rs 40,750 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 305 to Rs 40,600 per kg.

On the other hand, silver coins maintained steady at Rs 71,000 for buying and Rs 72,000 for selling of 100 pieces.