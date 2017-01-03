Euro Slumps to $1.0463 Against U.S Dollar

The euro EURUSD, -0.4183% on Monday, January 2, depreciated to $1.0463 against the U.S dollar, from a level of $1.0534 late Friday, December 30.

The U.S dollar had appreciated by 3.2% against the euro in 2016, with the single currency weakening on fears of a political breakup in the eurozone.

Meanwhile, the British pound GBPUSD, -0.4131% , dogged by the surprise Brexit vote last summer, fell to $1.2288, dropping from $1.2339 on Friday.

The dollar gained a whopping 19.37% against the pound in 2016. The greenback strengthened on the first day of trading in 2017, soaring across the board against most major currencies, MarketWatch reports.

The ICE Dollar Index DXY, +0.06% rose to 102.74, higher than 102.29, seen Friday, December 30, 2016.

The dollar gained around 3.5% in 2016, its fourth straight year of advances. The rally has taken the index to levels last seen in 2002.

The WSJ Dollar index BUXX, +0.30% , which measures the dollar against a broader basket of rivals, rose 0.3% to 93.22. The index was trading at 92.73 late Friday and rose 3% in 2016. Last year’s gains stem from higher U.S. interest rates and hopes that President-elect Donald Trump will stimulate the U.S. economy.