Zamfara approves six-month maternity leave for civil servants

Key points

Zamfara has approved six months’ maternity leave for female civil servants.

The policy is aimed at promoting exclusive breastfeeding and improving maternal and child health.

The state says it will continue increasing investment in nutrition programmes.

Civil society groups hailed the decision as a boost to efforts to tackle child malnutrition.

Main story

The Zamfara State Government has approved six months’ maternity leave for female civil servants in a move designed to encourage exclusive breastfeeding and strengthen maternal and child health across the state.

The approval was announced by the Head of Service, Yakubu Haidara, during a meeting with representatives of the Civil Society–Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), who had visited to advocate longer maternity leave, increased nutrition funding and improved budget implementation.

Haidara said the decision reflects Governor Dauda Lawal’s commitment to addressing child malnutrition by giving nursing mothers adequate time to care for their babies during the critical first six months of life.

He explained that extending maternity leave would not only support exclusive breastfeeding but also aid mothers’ physical recovery after childbirth, reduce the risk of postpartum depression and strengthen early bonding between mothers and their children.

The Head of Service noted that the state government had already demonstrated its commitment to nutrition by approving ₦500 million in counterpart funding for nutrition programmes last year and expressed confidence that support for such interventions would continue.

He also reaffirmed the government’s willingness to work with development partners and civil society organisations to improve child nutrition and overall public health outcomes.

CS-SUNN welcomed the approval, describing it as an important policy intervention that would help reduce malnutrition and improve the survival and wellbeing of children across the state.

The organisation also commended the Zamfara Government for responding promptly to its advocacy and pledged continued collaboration on nutrition initiatives.

The issues

Nigeria continues to face high rates of child malnutrition, with exclusive breastfeeding recognised by health experts as one of the most effective interventions for improving infant survival and development. Extending paid maternity leave is increasingly seen as a policy tool to support better health outcomes for mothers and children.

What’s being said

“It provides essential time for physical recovery, prevents postpartum depression, facilitates exclusive breastfeeding and promotes vital emotional bonding.” — Yakubu Haidara, Zamfara State Head of Service

What’s next

The Zamfara Government is expected to implement the new maternity leave policy across the state civil service while continuing collaboration with development partners on nutrition programmes and child health interventions.

Bottom line

By extending maternity leave to six months, Zamfara is aligning workplace policy with public health goals, using exclusive breastfeeding as a strategy to improve maternal wellbeing and reduce child malnutrition.