“Your Wrinkles Are Proof Of A Life Well Lived” – Joke Silva Celebrates Olu Jacobs At 83

Veteran actress Joke Silva has paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, legendary actor Olu Jacobs, as he turns 83 today.

In an emotional Instagram post on Friday, Silva reflected on their decades-long journey, recalling that they met when Jacobs was 38. She thanked God for sustaining them through seasons of joy and challenges, describing the lines on her husband’s face as “a testament to a life embraced.”

“The one and only Sir J… we met when you were 38, and today, by God’s wonderful grace, you are 83. God be praised! For all the joy, laughter, tears, and sorrow you have experienced along the way, we bless the Lord Almighty for guiding you through each day,” she wrote.

Silva prayed for peace in his twilight years, asking God to keep his spirit strong and free from fear. “May He hold you close within His care. Happy birthday, my darling,” she added.

Olu Jacobs is widely regarded as one of the finest actors to grace the Nigerian stage and screen, celebrated for his commanding performances and enduring contributions to the film industry.