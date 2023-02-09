Your Vote Matters, Take Election Seriously – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria’s presidential election on February 25, 2023 is critical in determining who will steer the country’s affairs for the next four years.

He urged Nigerians to treat the elections with the seriousness they deserve, stating that their votes matter.

Obasanjo while hosting members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Board of Trustees at his penthouse residence within the grounds of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, said that “”In less than three weeks, we will elect a leader who will pilot the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years beginning in May.”

“And all of us in Nigeria, as I have said to you, I have been in Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire from the beginning of the week, from Sunday and they are as concerned what happens in Nigeria as every Nigerian should be.

“For them, Nigeria’s election is of importance. I believe that for us who are directly involved, we cannot take any less important than those people.

“I, therefore, understand why you are here. Your party (ADC) is one of the significant parties in existence in this country and it doesn’t matter how the amplitude, your voice matters. Therefore, I understand why you are here.

“We are here also as a family, we are all in Nigeria we are a family, Nigeria family and therefore when we gather together, we can also talk and discuss as members of the same family – Nigeria family for what is of concern to Nigeria.”