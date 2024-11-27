Yahaya Bello Pleads Not Guilty To N110 Billion Fraud Charges

The Former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count charge of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and unlawful possession of properties brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bello was arraigned on Wednesday before Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, alongside two co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalam Hudu. The charges, filed under case number CR/7781, accuse the former governor of misappropriating public funds during his tenure to acquire high-value properties and assets both locally and internationally.

The EFCC alleges that Bello used funds diverted from the Kogi State treasury to purchase properties including No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja, valued at ₦950 million; No. 1160 Cadastral Zone C03, Gwarimpa II District, Abuja, valued at ₦100 million; and No. 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja, worth ₦920 million.

Other alleged acquisitions include Block D, Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (₦170 million); a hotel apartment at Burj Khalifa, Dubai (valued at 5.69 million AED); Block 18, Gwelo Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (₦60 million); and No. 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja (₦310.4 million).

The commission also accused Bello of transferring $570,330 and $556,265 to TD Bank in the United States and unlawfully obtaining ₦677.8 million from Bespoque Business Solution Limited.

Bello, who had been declared wanted by the EFCC in April 2024, was arraigned following his appearance at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, where he was interrogated. The EFCC noted that efforts to bring him to court since filing the charges had previously been unsuccessful.

The charges against Bello were initially part of a 19-count indictment, which also involved his nephews, Ali Bello and Dauda Suliman, for alleged money laundering offences totalling over ₦80 billion.

During the court proceedings, Bello pleaded not guilty to all charges. Justice Anenih has adjourned the case, with further hearings expected to address the evidence presented by the EFCC and determine bail conditions for the defendants.