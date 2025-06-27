Xabi Alonso’s 3-5-2 Tactics Lifts Real Madrid Past Salzburg Into FIFA Club World Cup Knockouts

In a striking departure from conventional tactics, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso unveiled a dynamic 3-5-2 formation that powered Los Blancos to a commanding 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg on Thursday, clinching top spot in Group H and earning a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Alonso, who took charge at the Santiago Bernabéu amid great anticipation following a decorated stint with Bayer Leverkusen, implemented a bold system featuring a five-man backline—a setup not seen in Madrid’s ranks since the days of Vicente del Bosque’s Champions League-winning side in 2000.

The shift from the traditional 4-3-3 used by former managers like Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane signaled a new era under Alonso, one defined by tactical fluidity and aggressive width.

“We’re adapting gradually,” winger Vinicius Jr. said in a post-match interview with DAZN. “You can’t internalize a new system overnight, but tonight gave us a good base—especially during the first half.”

The Spanish tactician had initially experimented with a four-man defense during the group stage, overseeing a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal and a 3-1 win over Pachuca. However, Thursday’s game saw French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni slot between centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen, forming a solid defensive spine. On the flanks, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fran Garcia provided relentless energy as wing-backs.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler served as dual playmakers with Federico Valverde orchestrating from deep. Up front, Vinicius Jr. and academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia operated as a mobile, high-pressing forward line.

The reimagined formation paid off in full as Madrid dictated the pace from start to finish. Bellingham and Guler repeatedly broke Salzburg’s lines, unlocking space for Vinicius Jr. to exploit. The Brazilian eventually found the net in the 40th minute with a dazzling solo effort, slipping between two defenders and dispatching a shot into the bottom-right corner.

Moments later, Vinicius turned provider, delivering an audacious back-heel assist that Federico Valverde converted in stoppage time of the first half. The win was sealed late in the second half when Gonzalo Garcia executed a composed lob over the Salzburg goalkeeper, finishing off a rapid counterattack to make it 3-0.

Alonso praised the maturity of his team in a post-match press briefing.

“Our approach in the first half was composed. We knew we couldn’t force the game in ten minutes—we had to wait, stay disciplined, and pick our moment,” the Real Madrid boss said. “The second half began strongly as well, and at 3-0, I can say I’m satisfied with what the players delivered.”

This performance marked a clear step up from earlier group fixtures, where Real had at times looked disjointed. Alonso’s new tactical identity appears to be gaining traction, with players embracing the flexibility and roles demanded by the 3-5-2 system.

Looking ahead, Real Madrid are set to face Italian giants Juventus in the Round of 16 next Tuesday. All eyes will be on Alonso’s system once again, especially with speculation mounting over the availability of Kylian Mbappe, who missed the group stage due to illness.

“We’re monitoring Kylian closely,” Alonso noted. “We hoped he’d be fit for tonight, but it wasn’t possible. Now we have four days. I want to stay optimistic, but we’ll proceed with caution.”

With renewed momentum and a tactical masterclass in motion, Real Madrid’s evolution under Xabi Alonso promises to be one of the most compelling narratives of the Club World Cup season.