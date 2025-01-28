World Customs Day: Compt Harrison Promises Improved Revenue Generation

… Calls for Teamwork Among Agencies

The Customs Area Controller of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Comptroller Effiong Harrison, has promised improved revenue generation for 2025 through teamwork among officers and security agencies.

He made this assertion while celebrating World Customs Day, emphasising the critical role of customs in international border control and economic development.

Highlighting the responsibilities of customs, Harrison noted that the service remains dedicated to collecting tariffs and duties on imports and exports, suppressing illegal activities, and tackling smuggling. He acknowledged that smuggling remains a challenge but reaffirmed the NCS’s resolve to address it as part of its core mandate.

“Smuggling is a job for some people, but customs is committed to superseding these activities. The World Customs Organization (WCO) has been instrumental in maintaining customs administration activities and ensuring effective service delivery globally. In customs, we believe that while borders may divide, customs correct by bringing order to contentious issues. Our work helps define and manage borders, preventing conflicts and fostering peace in borderline communities,” Harrison said.

He further stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration, particularly with the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Department of State Services (DSS), to secure the nation.

“By working together, we can ensure the security of our borders and the prosperity of our nation,” he added.

Harrison lauded the NCS’s contributions to economic growth, aligning with the theme of this year’s World Customs Day, which highlights efficiency, security, and prosperity. “When we are secure, we can prosper and contribute to the economic value of our country. Customs plays a significant role in promoting economic prosperity and ensuring the wellbeing of our people,” he stated.

Reflecting on the achievements of the service, Harrison highlighted that the NCS surpassed its revenue target for the previous year. “Last year, we were given a revenue target of over ₦5 trillion, and we generated more than ₦6 trillion. At MMIA, we were tasked with ₦56.8 billion and achieved ₦71.6 billion. These accomplishments were made possible through the collaboration of sister agencies, critical stakeholders, and the dedication of customs officers,” he said.

He urged officers, especially those recently promoted, to remain committed to their duties and work as a team to surpass the targets set for the current year.

“We must come together, share ideas, and consult one another to ensure efficient and effective service delivery. To those elevated and those yet to be elevated, let this motivate you to deliver even more,” he advised.

Speaking at the event, the Controller of Immigration Service at MMIA, Comptroller Musa Shehu Ya’u, congratulated the newly promoted officers and expressed hope that their promotions would inspire greater efficiency in service delivery. He prayed for more career advancements for officers, encouraging them to uphold the integrity of their duties.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Regional General Manager, Mr. Arewa Adetokumbo, also addressed the gathering, urging officers to stay updated on global trends and developments relevant to their work.

“You are not just representing the Nigeria Customs Service; you are also representing your families and the nation. Stay informed and prepared to excel in your duties,” he said.