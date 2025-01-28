On January 27, 2025, the Nigerian stock market experiences a positive day as the All-Share Index (ASI) rises by 820.41 points to reach 104,418.95. This represents a 0.79% increase from the previous day’s close of 103,598.54. All FUGAZ stocks—First Bank, UBA, GTCO, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank—end in the green, contributing to the bullish momentum.

Despite this positive trend, overall trading volume declines by 10%, falling from 576 million shares to 518 million shares. The market capitalization surpasses N64 trillion, closing at N64.4 trillion.

Key Performers and Trading Activity

BETAGLASS emerges as the top performer, gaining 9.98% to reach N65.00 per share. RTBRISCOE follows closely with a 9.92% increase. On the downside, MRS and TRANSCOHOT experience significant losses of 10.00% and 9.97%, respectively.

ACCESSCORP leads the trading activity, with 50.9 million shares traded, followed by FCMB with 40.2 million. STERLINGNG also records strong trading volume with 38.9 million shares, while ZENITHBANK and UBA contribute 33.2 million and 29.37 million shares, respectively.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 104,418.95 points

104,418.95 points Previous ASI: 103,598.54 points

103,598.54 points Day Change: +0.79%

+0.79% Year-to-Date Performance: +1.45%

+1.45% Volume Traded: 518 million shares

518 million shares Market Cap: N64.4 trillion

Top Gainers:

BETAGLAS: +9.98%, N65.00

+9.98%, N65.00 RTBRISCOE: +9.92%, N2.77

+9.92%, N2.77 ACCESSCORP: +9.88%, N27.80

+9.88%, N27.80 CHELLARAM: +9.83%, N4.47

+9.83%, N4.47 SKYAVN: +9.80%, N36.40

Top Losers:

MRS: -10.00%, N180.90

-10.00%, N180.90 TRANSCOHOT: -9.97%, N114.65

-9.97%, N114.65 EUNISELL: -9.95%, N11.40

-9.95%, N11.40 JOHNHOLT: -9.64%, N7.50

-9.64%, N7.50 CAVERTON: -9.40%, N2.12

Trading Volume and Value

Trading volume decreases by 10%, with ACCESSCORP leading the volume chart. FCMB, STERLINGNG, ZENITHBANK, and UBA follow in volume. In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK records the highest transaction value at N1.6 billion, followed by ACCESSCORP at N1.3 billion. GTCO and UBA contribute N1.2 billion and N1 billion, respectively.

Performance in SWOOT and FUGAZ Groups

In the SWOOT category, stocks like TRANSCOHOT, OANDO, and WAPCO face notable declines, while MTNN sees a modest increase of 0.85%. The FUGAZ group performs well overall, with ACCESSCORP rising by 9.88%, FBNH gaining 7.84%, and UBA, ZENITHBANK, and GTCO recording gains of 4.93%, 2.82%, and 1.80%, respectively.

Market Outlook

The market maintains a bullish trend as the All-Share Index nears the 104,000 level, despite a slight decline in trading volume. Analysts expect further positive movement in the coming weeks, driven by the release of financial results anticipated in late January and early February. This could push the ASI beyond the 105,000 mark in the near future.