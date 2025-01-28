Tinubu Advocates Dialogue And Unity For National Progress

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on leaders at all levels to prioritise dialogue and unity as critical tools for resolving differences and fostering national cohesion.

The President, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made this appeal during the Kogi Dialogue on Monday in Lokoja. The event which marked the first anniversary of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration and focused on fostering reconciliation and development.

Tinubu described dialogue as the cornerstone of justice, reconciliation, and understanding, urging Nigerians to embrace it as the path to unity. “Dialogue is not just an opportunity to air grievances. It is the true path to justice, reconciliation, and understanding. Without it, history will pass us by, leaving us abandoned by time and forgotten by progress,” he said.

He commended Governor Ododo for initiating the Kogi Dialogue, describing it as a wise and timely initiative to promote peace and development. Tinubu further drew attention to the symbolic confluence of the Rivers Niger and Benue in Lokoja, urging leaders to view it as a metaphor for unity and collective strength in tackling Nigeria’s challenges.

“From the confluence of rivers to the convergence of ideas, Kogi symbolises what Nigeria can achieve when we come together with purpose and vision,” he said. Tinubu emphasised that true leadership is tested in turbulent times, noting that despite current economic pressures and security challenges, unity remains the only sustainable formula for national progress.

The President called on political and community leaders to set aside personal ambitions for the welfare of the nation. “Chaos and discord serve only the self-serving, but unity is the bridge that carries us all forward. Leaders must rise above personal ambitions and put the welfare of the people first,” Tinubu added.

Governor Ododo expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the people of Kogi for their unwavering support during his first year in office. Highlighting Kogi’s abundant resources and cultural diversity, the governor called on residents to harness these advantages for the state’s socio-economic transformation.

“Kogi is blessed with rich human and natural resources. Now is the time to recalibrate our socio-economic fortunes and take our state to greater heights,” Ododo said. He also highlighted significant achievements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure under his administration.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, lauded the harmonious relationship between current and former leaders in Kogi State. Ganduje urged other governors to emulate this model, noting that it sets a standard for good governance and sustainable development.

Former Governor Yahaya Bello praised Ododo’s administration for upholding the vision of Kogi’s founding fathers, describing its progress as a testament to focused leadership.