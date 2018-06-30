World Cup Ouster: Super Eagles Depart Russia Individually, Not As A Team

Following their ouster from the ongoing World Cup, the Super Eagles have left their Essentuki Camp not as a team, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The Spokesman of the NFF, Ademola Olajire, told the News Agency of Nigeria that most of the players left Russia for their respective bases, where they have since re-united with their families.

“Instead of returning to Nigeria, the Super Eagles players have been returning to their respective bases one after the other,’’ he said.

The Super Eagles failed to reach the second round of the competition courtesy of a 1-2 loss to Argentina in the last Group D encounter played at St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Among the players who left the camp early are Captain Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Kelechi Ihanacho, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo and Tyronne Ebuehi.

He however, said that those still remaining in the camp are Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Izoho, John Ogu, Chidozie Awaziem, Ogenekaro Eteboh and Simi Nwankwo.

Olajire said that the duo of Ahmed Musa and Brian Idowu were staying back in Russia, where they ply their trade for their respective clubs.

While Musa plays for CSK FC of Moscow, Idowu, a defender plays for Amkar Perm FC also of Russia.

The Technical Adviser of the team, Gernot Rohr stayed back at the Super Eagles Essentuki Camp to mark his 65th birthday on June 28.