Women Entrepreneurs urged to adopt AI, digital tools to expand businesses

Women entrepreneurs have been urged to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to improve their business operations, build customer trust and expand into regional and international markets.

The call was made at the NNEW Summit, held at NECA House on October 15 and 16, 2026, under the theme ‘Rise – Lead – Transform’. The discussions focused on the opportunities emerging technologies offer businesses and the challenges limiting their adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

During a discussion on the impact of AI and digital platforms on business development, a speaker said digital technology had created opportunities for Nigerian women to reach customers beyond the country’s borders.

The speaker, however, identified policy constraints, inadequate infrastructure, unreliable connectivity, funding difficulties and a lack of trust in online transactions as challenges entrepreneurs must address.

The speaker said businesses could work together to reduce the cost of accessing traditional and digital media platforms through shared advertising budgets and collaborative content production.

The speaker also disclosed that his media organisation was developing a platform intended to address problems associated with fraudulent products and unreliable online transactions. According to the speaker, the initiative involved collaboration with relevant regulatory agencies, although no launch date was provided.

Addressing the practical use of AI by small businesses, guest speaker Evans Edebo said entrepreneurs needed to understand the technology before adopting it.

Edebo stressed that AI literacy was an important starting point for business owners seeking to move from awareness to practical application. According to Edebo, entrepreneurs should first identify their business needs and determine the tasks they want digital tools to perform before selecting the appropriate technology.

Edebo explained that technology should help businesses improve existing activities rather than be adopted without a clearly defined purpose.

Edebo outlined three broad categories in Nigeria’s digital business landscape: digital novices, social media sellers and aspiring international digital traders.

Digital novices, Edebo explained, include people who use smartphones and basic applications but have limited knowledge of the wider range of digital tools available to them.

Social media sellers have progressed to using online platforms to promote products and create content, while aspiring international digital traders are seeking to participate more actively in digital commerce across borders.

Edebo encouraged entrepreneurs to identify their current level of digital adoption and choose tools that correspond with their business needs and capacity.

Edebo also highlighted the importance of learning from credible sources as AI technology continues to evolve.

Edebo disclosed that he was involved in an AI literacy training initiative targeting 10,000 business owners in Lagos through a programme associated with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

The training, Edebo said, was designed to help participants develop the knowledge and confidence required to use AI in their businesses.

On sustainable business growth, another speaker said entrepreneurs needed to establish a clear business identity, plan for the long term and build trust with customers.

The speaker argued that sustainability required more than immediate financial returns, stressing the importance of considering environmental, economic and social outcomes.

The speaker also advised businesses to understand their regulatory environment, conduct adequate research and explore local resources and technologies that could support long-term growth.

The speaker emphasised collaboration, noting that partnerships could help entrepreneurs access opportunities and resources that might be difficult to obtain independently.

The discussion also highlighted local content development as a possible route to strengthening production and creating business opportunities across Nigeria.

A speaker outlined an initiative aimed at developing industrial clusters across the country’s 774 local government areas, with the intention of building production hubs around products and economic activities associated with different locations.

The speaker said the proposed hubs were intended to bring relevant commercial facilities and services together to support entrepreneurs and improve productivity.

However, the discussions did not establish a detailed implementation timetable for the nationwide initiative.

The discussions highlighted the gap between awareness of digital technology and its effective use by small businesses.

Although AI and online platforms offer opportunities to reach wider markets, entrepreneurs still need the skills, infrastructure and financial resources to take advantage of them.

Trust also remains an important consideration in digital commerce. Customers who receive products that differ from what was advertised may become reluctant to transact online, creating challenges for businesses that depend on digital platforms.

For women entrepreneurs, the cost of technology, advertising and business expansion can further limit their ability to compete.

The speakers therefore emphasised practical digital training, collaboration and the need for businesses to identify their specific requirements before investing in new technologies.

“The first thing I would want to mention is learning about AI, AI literacy, the foundational programme, AI literacy, in order for you to build confidence,” Evans Edebo said.

“Technology, generally speaking, is an enabler. It helps you to do better what you’re already doing,” Edebo said.

The discussions pointed to the need for continued AI literacy training, wider adoption of digital tools by small businesses and stronger collaboration among entrepreneurs.

The proposed industrial cluster initiative could also create opportunities for local producers if the plans are implemented and the necessary facilities and support services are provided. Further details would be required to establish the implementation schedule, participating local governments and funding arrangements for the proposed clusters.

AI and digital platforms offer Nigerian women entrepreneurs opportunities to improve business efficiency and reach new markets. Turning those opportunities into sustainable growth will depend on practical digital skills, access to funding, reliable infrastructure, customer trust and effective implementation of the initiatives discussed.