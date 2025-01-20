Winner of InterswitchSPAK 6.0 Receives N15 Million Scholarship, Other Exciting Prizes

In a stellar demonstration of brilliance and perseverance, Henry Ndudu Ekong from Pegasus School, Akwa Ibom State, has emerged as the winner of InterswitchSPAK 6.0, securing the title of Nigeria’s best STEM student at the just-concluded sixth edition of the famed national science competition, InterswitchSPAK. His outstanding performance earned him a university scholarship valued at N15 million, awarded over five years, including a monthly stipend and a new laptop to support his academic journey.

Claiming second place, Eric Denyefa Omare from St. Gregory’s College, Lagos, received a N10 million scholarship awarded over three years along with a laptop. In third place, David Umeojiaka from Graceland International School, Rivers State, was awarded a N5 million scholarship for one year and a laptop as well.

Cash prizes were also awarded to students placing fourth through ninth, while the top 18 semifinalists and 27 dedicated teachers received special recognition awards. Additionally, the top 200 preliminary qualifiers were granted JAMB e-PINS, enabling them to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams at no cost.

L-R: Hero Daniels, Host, InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition; Eric Denyefa Omare, First Runner-up, InterswitchSPAK 6.0; Yemisi Owonubi, Head, Communications and CSR, Interswitch; Ndudu Ekong Henry, Winner, InterswitchSPAK 6.0; Titilola Shogaolu, MD, Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS); David Umeojiaka, Second Runner-up, InterswitchSPAK 6.0; and Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands & Communication, Interswitch, at the grand finale of the InterswitchSPAK 6.0 National Science Competition, which held recently in Lagos.

Commenting on the competition, Cherry Eromosele, EVP, Group Marketing and Communications at Interswitch, emphasized the critical role of STEM education in Nigeria’s growth and Interswitch’s dedication to cultivating young talent and driving meaningful innovation.

“At Interswitch, we believe that Nigeria’s future lies in the hands of our youth, especially those who are passionate about science and technology. InterswitchSPAK 6.0 exemplifies our commitment to empowering these bright minds by providing them with the tools, skills, and resources they need to innovate and excel. Our investment in STEM education not only fuels individual success but also drives economic growth and societal progress, building a brighter future for Nigeria,” she said.

This year, Interswitch increased the total prize pool significantly, raising it to over N30 million, representing a 140 percent increase from the previous N12.5 million, reinforcing Interswitch’s commitment to advancing education.

InterswitchSPAK 6.0 saw laudable participation, with more than 16,000 students registered nationwide at the start of the competition. This landmark competition highlights Interswitch’s ongoing efforts to inspire, support, and empower Nigeria’s next generation of thinkers and innovators.

As the competition continues to grow, Interswitch remains dedicated to driving the country’s advancement in science and technology by investing in initiatives that foster academic excellence and innovation, ensuring that Nigeria’s brightest minds have every opportunity to contribute to a more prosperous and technologically driven nation.