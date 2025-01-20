Trump Pushes For U.S. Control Of TikTok, Proposes 50% American Ownership

Donald Trump, during a rally in Washington, outlines his vision for TikTok’s future in the United States. He insists that the app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, must have at least 50% U.S. ownership to operate legally within the country. Trump highlights the app’s worth and emphasizes that government approval determines its value.

“Without U.S. approval, TikTok is worth zero. With approval, it’s worth billions—possibly even a trillion dollars,” he says, proposing a joint venture where the United States becomes a major stakeholder alongside private bidders.

TikTok users across the U.S. face a 12-hour service outage following the enforcement of a new law requiring ByteDance to divest its ownership or face a nationwide ban. The service resumes only after Trump reassures providers that they will not face penalties.

In a public statement, TikTok confirms the restoration of its services, saying:

“We appreciate the clarity provided, ensuring TikTok remains accessible to over 170 million Americans and supports millions of small businesses.”

Trump plans to sign an executive order that extends the compliance deadline for the new regulations. The extension aims to secure a deal addressing national security concerns while keeping TikTok operational for its massive U.S. user base.

The debate centers on concerns over data privacy and the potential misuse of user information. TikTok, which supports more than 7 million small businesses in the U.S., continues to navigate the delicate balance between meeting regulatory demands and maintaining its presence in the market.

This development highlights a broader challenge as governments address the growing influence of foreign tech companies on national security. For TikTok, the road ahead involves navigating U.S. demands for transparency while maintaining its global operations. The outcome could set a precedent for other tech platforms operating in sensitive geopolitical environments.