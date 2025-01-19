Trump’s 2025 Presidential Inauguration: Schedule, Events, And Attendees

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday, January 20, 2025, beginning his second term in the White House. The inauguration, which marks the official transfer of power, will be held at noon, as required by the 20th Amendment.

Due to historic low temperatures in Washington, D.C., this year’s ceremony will take place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda rather than on the West Front of the United States Capitol.

Inauguration Day Schedule

The inaugural ceremonies, organized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar, will follow a packed schedule. The theme for this year is “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise.” Key events include:

Procession to the Capitol

Swearing-in of the Vice President : Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the oath of office to Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

: Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the oath of office to Vice President-elect J.D. Vance. Swearing-in of the President : Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Donald Trump.

: Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath to Donald Trump. Inaugural Address : President Trump will deliver his speech following his swearing-in.

: President Trump will deliver his speech following his swearing-in. Honorary Departure : Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be honored.

: Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be honored. Signing Ceremony : The new president will sign nominations, memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders.

: The new president will sign nominations, memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders. Inaugural Luncheon

Pass in Review : A review of military troops by the president and vice president.

: A review of military troops by the president and vice president. Presidential Parade: Due to cold weather, the parade will take place at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington.

Ceremony Details

The ceremony will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, with Trump taking the oath of office around noon. A musical prelude will feature the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band.

Senator Klobuchar will call the event to order, followed by an invocation from Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Rev. Franklin Graham, and others. Opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform “Oh, America!”, and country star Carrie Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” alongside the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club. After Trump’s oath, the Naval Academy Glee Club will return to perform “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The ceremony will conclude with a benediction from religious leaders and Macchio’s rendition of the National Anthem.

Notable Attendees

Prominent guests include the four living former presidents—Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden—as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, who contested Trump in the 2024 election. High-profile tech CEOs such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Sundar Pichai are also expected to attend, alongside foreign leaders like Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and China’s Vice President Han Zheng. Notably, foreign leaders rarely attend U.S. inauguration ceremonies, making their presence historic.

Notable Absences

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not be in attendance. No reasons have been provided for their absences, despite both attending Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Conclusion

As the nation’s attention turns to Washington, D.C., the 2025 inauguration promises a memorable celebration of American democracy, with historic elements, prominent figures, and patriotic performances underscoring the peaceful transfer of power.