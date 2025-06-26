Windstorm Cuts Power Supply To 20 Communities In Oyo

A windstorm has plunged more than 20 communities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, into darkness after damaging critical electricity infrastructure along the Gbagi–Olubadan Estate axis on the New Ife Express Road.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) confirmed that the storm brought down several high-tension poles and affected key power feeders, including the Alakia 33kV, Adogba 33kV, and New Ife Road 11kV lines. The incident also impacted several distribution transformers and the Alakia 7.5 MVA Injection Substation, resulting in widespread power outages across residential, commercial, and industrial zones.

Communities currently without power include Olubadan Industrial Estate, Biosis, Westlink, Nigerian Brewery Area, Sword Sweet, Dana Pharmacy, Opeyemi, Alalubosa, Majawe, Airport, Idi Obi, Ogo Oluwa, IGEM, Gbaremu, Isebo Olosan, Ogungbade, Oluwo, Egbeda, Akiti Awaye, Badeku, Jago, Bethel Phase 2, National Kulodi, and Alakia New Ife Road, among others.

IBEDC assured affected customers that its technical teams are working round the clock to repair the damaged infrastructure and restore power supply as quickly as possible. The company also appealed for patience and urged residents to avoid any contact with fallen power lines and damaged electrical equipment for safety.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this unexpected natural event,” the statement read. “Our technical crew is on-site working to ensure safe and timely restoration of electricity to the affected areas.”

This latest disruption highlights the vulnerability of power infrastructure to severe weather events and underscores the importance of infrastructure resilience in Nigeria’s power sector.