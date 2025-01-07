Why Is Justin Trudeau Stepping Down As Canada’s Prime Minister?

After nearly a decade in office, Justin Trudeau has announced his intention to step down as prime minister of Canada. Trudeau, who became prime minister in November 2015 on a platform of hope and revitalization, has faced mounting pressure to resign over the past several months.

Why Was Trudeau Under Pressure?

Once a global icon of progressive politics, Trudeau’s approval ratings have fallen sharply, hitting a low of 33% late last year. The same poll highlighted widespread frustration with economic challenges.

Canada’s economic struggles, including record inflation and soaring food prices, have eroded public confidence. A domestic housing crisis, with property values in some regions surging by 30-40% in recent years, has further fueled dissatisfaction.

Trudeau’s reputation has also been tarnished by several political scandals. In 2017, he was reprimanded for accepting inappropriate gifts, including luxury vacations and private helicopter rides. His decision to skip Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for a surfing trip sparked criticism. Additionally, revelations about his family receiving significant payments from a charity awarded a government contract deepened public disapproval.

Why Now?

Under Canadian law, the next federal election is required by October 2025. However, recent developments within the Liberal Party suggested growing discontent with Trudeau’s leadership.

Late last year, nearly two dozen Liberal backbenchers signed a letter urging Trudeau to step aside or risk a significant electoral defeat. The situation escalated in mid-December when Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s deputy and a key ally, resigned abruptly. In her resignation, she openly criticized Trudeau’s leadership and questioned his ability to manage challenges such as a potential second Donald Trump presidency.

Soon after, Liberal lawmakers from key regions, including Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and Quebec, publicly called for new leadership.

How Does Trump Factor In?

The political environment between Canada and the United States has added to the pressure. Donald Trump’s “America First” economic policies, including the threat of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, present a significant challenge.

Trump has also taken jabs at Trudeau, referring to him dismissively as the “governor” of the “great state of Canada,” undermining Canada’s status as a sovereign nation.

Freeland’s critique of Trudeau’s ability to handle Trump may be a strategic move in her bid to succeed him. She is widely seen as a strong contender to lead the Liberal Party if Trudeau steps aside.

What’s Next for Canada?

Trudeau’s announcement to resign ahead of a scheduled Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday preempted discussions about his leadership. He also announced that Parliament would be suspended until March 24 to allow the party time to select a new leader.

When Will the Next Election Be Held?

While federal law mandates an election by October 2025, opposition parties have declared they no longer have confidence in the Liberal government. This could lead to an election much earlier.

Current polling indicates the Conservative Party is poised to win a majority government. However, the Liberal Party’s choice of a new leader could significantly influence the outcome.