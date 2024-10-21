Week 17 Pool Results For Sat 26 Oct 2024- UK 2024/2025

Week 17 pool Results 2024: football pool results, live football pool result today, pool result today Saturday matches, pool results for this week, British and Aussie pool results, football pool results and fixtures, pool panel results today, pool panel results, and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 17 Pool Results 2024: Football pool results for this week are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime as decided by the football pool.

WEEK: 17; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 26-October-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
2Aston V.Bournemouth-:--:-Saturday
3BrentfordIpswich-:--:-Saturday
4BrightonWolves-:--:-Saturday
5ChelseaNewcastle-:--:-Sunday
6Crystal P.Tottenham-:--:-Sunday
7EvertonFulham-:--:-LKO
8Man CitySouthampton-:--:-Saturday
9West HamMan Utd.-:--:-Sunday
10Bristol C.Leeds-:--:-EKO
11BurnleyQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
12CoventryLuton-:--:-EKO
13DerbyHull-:--:-Saturday
14NorwichMiddlesbro-:--:-Sunday
15PlymouthPreston-:--:-Saturday
16Sheff Utd.Stoke-:--:-Saturday
17SunderlandOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
18SwanseaMillwall-:--:-Saturday
19WatfordBlackburn-:--:-EKO
20West BromCardiff-:--:-Saturday
21BoltonPeterboro-:--:-Saturday
22Cambridge U.Burton A.-:--:-Saturday
23CharltonWrexham-:--:-Saturday
24HuddersfieldExeter-:--:-Saturday
25LincolnStockport-:--:-Saturday
26MansfieldBirmingham-:--:-EKO
27NorthamptonCrawley-:--:-Saturday
28ReadingBristol R.-:--:-EKO
29RotherhamStevenage-:--:-Saturday
30ShrewsburyBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
31WycombeLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
32AccringtonWalsall-:--:-Saturday
33Bradford C.Doncaster-:--:-Saturday
34BromleyBarrow-:--:-Saturday
35CarlisleCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
36ColchesterSalford C.-:--:-EKO
37CreweTranmere-:--:-Saturday
38GrimsbyMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
39MorecambeChesterfield-:--:-EKO
40Newport Co.Fleetwood-:--:-Saturday
41Notts Co.Harrogate-:--:-Saturday
42Port ValeA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
43SwindonGillingham-:--:-Saturday
44AberdeenDundee Utd.-:--:-LKO
45DundeeSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
46HibernianHearts-:--:-Sunday
47MotherwellCeltic-:--:-Sunday
48RangersSt Mirren-:--:-Sunday
49Ross CountyKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
Week 16 Pool Results For Sat 19 Oct 2024- UK 2024/2025

