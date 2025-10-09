Week 15 Pool Result For Sat 11, Oct 2025, UK 2025/2026

WEEK: 15; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 11-October-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BulgariaTurkey-:--:-LKO
2CroatiaGibraltar-:--:-Sunday
3DenmarkGreece-:--:-Sunday
4EstoniaItaly-:--:-LKO
5F. IslandsCzechia-:--:-Sunday
6HungaryArmenia-:--:-LKO
7LatviaAndorra-:--:-EKO
8LithuaniaPoland-:--:-Sunday
9NetherlandsFinland-:--:-Sunday
10NorwayIsrael-:--:-LKO
11PortugalRep. Ireland-:--:-LKO
12RomaniaAustria-:--:-Sunday
13San MarinoCyprus-:--:-Sunday
14ScotlandBelarus-:--:-Sunday
15SerbiaAlbania-:--:-LKO
16SpainGeorgia-:--:-LKO
17IraqIndonesia-:--:-LKO
18UAEOman-:--:-LKO
19AccringtonNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
20Bristol R.Milton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
21ChesterfieldSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
22CrawleyWalsall-:--:-Saturday
23CreweBromley-:--:-Saturday
24FleetwoodHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
25GillinghamCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
26GrimsbyColchester-:--:-Saturday
27OldhamBarrow-:--:-LKO
28ShrewsburyCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
29SwindonNotts Co.VoidP-PPanel
30TranmereBarnet-:--:-Saturday
31C. RangersDundee Utd. B-:--:-Saturday
32DumbartonRangers B-:--:-Saturday
33E. KilbrideHearts B-:--:-Saturday
34Edinburgh C.Alloa-:--:-Saturday
35ElginAberdeen B-:--:-Saturday
36ForfarInverness-:--:-Saturday
37HamiltonAnnan-:--:-Saturday
38K. HeartsSt Mirren B-:--:-Saturday
39MontroseSpartans FC-:--:-Saturday
40StranraerQueen O’Sth-:--:-Saturday
41AlbaceteAD Ceuta FC-:--:-Sunday
42AlmeriaZaragoza-:--:-LKO
43Burgos CFValladolid-:--:-Sunday
44CadizHuesca-:--:-Sunday
45EibarCastellon-:--:-Sunday
46MalagaDeportivo LC-:--:-Sunday
47MirandesLeganes-:--:-Saturday
48R. Sociedad BFC Andorra-:--:-LKO
49Sp GijonSantander-:--:-Sunday
Week 14 Pool Result For Sat 4, Oct 2025, UK 2025/2026

