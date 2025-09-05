WAEC Sets Strict ICT Standards for Schools Ahead of Full Computer-Based Exams in 2026

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced stringent requirements for schools ahead of the full migration of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to computer-based testing (CBT) by 2026.

Head of Examinations, Mr. Lucky Njoagwuani, disclosed the guidelines on Thursday during a sensitisation programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to him, schools intending to host the exams must provide at least 250 functional laptops with a 10 per cent backup, a robust server capable of supporting 250 systems simultaneously, and a Local Area Network (LAN) configuration.

Additional mandatory facilities include uninterrupted power supply, a backup generator of not less than 40kVA, functional air conditioning and lighting, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and a holding room or reception area for candidates.

Njoagwuani explained that the transition to CBT would significantly reduce logistics costs, enhance exam security, and improve accessibility.

“We started with the fourth series of our private candidate exam about two years ago, and it was successful. This year’s second series for private candidates is fully computer-based, with no option for pen and paper. By next year, the school candidate examination will also be fully computer-based,” he said.

Port Harcourt Zonal Coordinator of WAEC, Mr. Adeniran-Amusan Akim, urged schools to begin upgrading their ICT infrastructure in line with WAEC standards, stressing that the council would not compromise on requirements.

“Any school that cannot meet the stipulated facilities will be assigned to designated centres. WAEC will not lower the standards,” he stated.

The Rivers State Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Mr. Sunday Jaja, encouraged proprietors to take advantage of financial support from the Bank of Industry and the Federal Government’s MSME intervention fund to ease the cost of compliance.

“Technology is central to modern education. This initiative will keep schools in tune with global best practices and prepare students for the digital age,” Jaja noted.

The sensitisation event was organised by Teadro Systems Ltd in partnership with NAPPS, the Bank of Industry, HP, Lenovo, and Canon. The highlight was the donation of ICT devices, including laptops, printers, and tablets, to selected schools through a raffle draw.